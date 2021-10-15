October 17, 1885 - 136 years ago
Local Items:
Is it not time that some steps were taken to provide our principal thoroughfares with street lamps for the safety of pedestrians during the dark winter evenings?
The post office was moved to the Union Hall building on Monday.
The tramp nuisance is on the increase.
The Geyser stage is running Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The Chinese wash house near the cemetery has been transformed into a slaughterhouse.
There is some talk of starting a soap factory in Cloverdale.
October 13, 1960 – 61 years ago
Ads:
Beer means enjoyment and prosperity. Last year brewers employed over 7,800 Californians and added to the income of thousands in other industries – another reason why beer means better living for all in the “Golden State”. United States Brewers Foundation.
New $20,000 protection for Bank of American farm customers. Special low-cost group insurance benefits to protect you, your farm and family – that’s the story on Bank of America’s new loan life insurance program.
SACRIFICE: This Caldwell Home must be sold this week!! In nice shape with an additional two-room building in the rear. “Owner says GIVE IT AWAY’ - $7,995. Terms.
October 16, 1985 – 36 years ago
The City of Cloverdale, in cooperation with other nonprofit agencies in town, intends to publish a “Wish List” later this year in order to provide individuals and organizations wishing to make charitable contributions to worth-while projects a handy reference of needed items. This will be an excellent way to channel contributions towards actual needs. The “Wish List” will be printed in a booklet and distributed initially to clubs and organizations in town. Businesses or individuals may also obtain copies of the booklet when it is completed.
For all you doubting Thomas types – there has been a $5,000 winner in this area in the California lottery. The wining ticket was purchased at the Asti Store and Deli this week.
Twenty-seven residents of Yorkville met to exchange information and gather their forces to continue the battle to save their 112 year old post office. An option being explored is a contract post office, but time is running out. It is obvious that Yorkville has not surrendered, and I guess these are the things that keep us a strong and viable community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.