March 11, 1911 - 136 years ago
An Indian Dinner Party: Three couples who summer in our area were the recipients of this novel dinner given by a bachelor who had been their guest many times. The invitations were on birch bark. The dining room was decorated with Navajo blankets, Indian pottery and baskets. The table centerpiece was a tepee and the place cards were papooses. Bonbons and salted nuts were in tiny Indian baskets at each place setting. At both ends of the table were large birch bark canoes filled with flowers and vines. The menu was written on an Indian postcard: Squaw Soup (Bouillon), Wigwam Croquettes (Fish) Chicken a la Canoe, Choctaw Peas, Apache Gravy, Arrowhead Potatoes, Calumet Squabs, Papoose Rolls, Wickiup Salad, Prune Sioux (Feather Cream), Hiawatha Cakes, Indian Punch, Grasshopper Cheese, Tomahawk Coffee.
The secret of the new “dry-farming” is the preservation of every bit of moisture deposited in the soil during the season of rains. Soil moisture moves upwards, as oil climbs a lamp wick, by capillary attraction. This problem is solved in “dry-farming” by repeated cultivation. Deep plowing, harrowing the surface as fast as plowed, and then harrowing it after each rain until ready to seed, drilling seed in deeply, then harrowing after every rain.
March 9, 1961 – 61 years ago
Dr. George Bjorkman told the Chamber of Commerce that he favors the construction of a community-financed hospital in Cloverdale with an “open staff.” There is only a slim chance for the area to obtain federal and state funds to build a hospital. Construction of a convalescent wing or rest home to the hospital would immeasurably add to the value of the hospital.
As a result of a series of recent meetings between the sponsors of the Cloverdale Ram Sale and the North Coast Ram Sale, the two groups decided to hold a consolidated sale in the Cloverdale City Park.
March 12, 1986 – 36 years ago
Planning is underway for a first annual Cloverdale Frontier Days to be held on Memorial Day weekend. Sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, a five-ring circus, two-day trail ride, barbeque, and western dance will be only few of the highlights of this fun-filled weekend.
The Sonoma Valley Muzzleloaders will hold its seventh Annual Rendezvous. Visitors and contestants are encouraged to wear period dress. Fiddlers, guitar and banjo pickers, and tall-tale tellers are particularly welcome. Scheduled events include black powder rifle and pistol trail-walks, tomahawk and knife throwing and a fire start with flint and steel. The Muzzleloaders are dedicated to preserving the skills and crafts of the western frontier during the 1820 to 1840 period, the hay-day of the mountain man. The Rendezvous recreates the annual meeting of the fur trappers and traders who gathered each spring to trade their furs for supplies. American Indians also attended, trading buffalo robes and furs for necessities.
