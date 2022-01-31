The following items are selected from archived issues of the Cloverdale Reveille.
January 30, 1886 - 136 years ago
Local Items:
Geyserville has a literary society.
Windsor has an Anti-Chinese League.
Cloverdale is to have a white laundry.
Petaluma has a saloon for every fifteen voters.
Rumor says there is a prospect of a Mormon Church with headquarters in Cloverdale. For further particulars enquire at the real estate office.
January 26, 1961 – 61 years ago
From “Off The Editor’s Hook”: The Inaugural Address. “My fellow Americans: Ask not what your country will do for you – ask what you can do for your country. My fellow citizens of the world: Ask not what America will do for you, but what together we can do for the freedom of man.” We hope you heard and read our President’s inaugural message, and will read it again. We hope you will ponder it and take every word to heart. With every word we feel profound agreement. This address and the personal message President Kennedy sent to us show the humility as well as the strength of this man.
Formation of an advisory board for the Cloverdale branch of Bank of America, and the appointment of five prominent Cloverdale ranchers and businessmen to the board was announced today. The board is one of a number throughout the state which advise Bank of America branch offices in their respective areas.
January29, 1986 –36 years ago
No conclusions have been reached as yet in the arson investigation, as a result of the fire at Grace Lutheran Church on Jan. 20. A report has been prepared for the church’s insurance company. President of the Lutheran congregation commented, “Things look a lot better than they did a week ago. We are extremely happy and pleased with the response from the churches and individuals.
The city council unanimously passed on first reading, an ordinance that prohibits skateboarding on all city streets, as well as, on the sidewalks of the downtown area. The council defined downtown as the area roughly between Third St. on the north, Railroad Ave on the south, Commercial St. on the west and Main St on the east. The ordinance provides that violators will be ticketed. Students at all three schools will be notified of the new ordinance, and police officers will use discretion in enforcing the ordinance.
