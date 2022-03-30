April 1, 1911 – 136 years ago
The coming of Al G. Barnes 3-Ring Wild Animal Circus, to this city, is an event that will draw big crowds from all the surrounding country. Barnes’ shows have a reputation of giving one of the most interesting and sensational shows. It requires twenty double length cars to transport the 200 performing animals and employees. Two bands give concerts daily. Elephants, lions, tigers, camels, zebras, pumas, leopards are seen in a big steel arena in one of three monster tents. Everyone should be in town early and see the street parade at 11 a.m.
A few weeks ago, the Sonoma County Press quoted Jack London, the novelist. At the North of Bay Counties Association banquet at Cloverdale, he paid a tribute to this part of California as a fine place to live.
March 30, 1961 – 61 years ago
The property selected for the Cloverdale airport will be appraised and its purchase arranged. An access road is assured. Machinery and tools sufficient for the work of putting the airport in shape have been pledged.
At the Chamber’s recent meeting the procedure for getting a hospital for Cloverdale was outlined. A petition must be circulated and signed by 15 per cent of the voters affected, asking for the formation of a hospital district. This must be presented to the County Board of Supervisors, who will contact the State Board of Health. If the state board approves, a bond election will be held. For the bonds to pass, 51 percent of the voters must vote for them. Next a board of five directors must be selected and approved by the Board of Supervisors. This board will take over the supervision of the building of the hospital.
April 7 2, 1986 – 36 years ago
This Saturday, the 18 volunteers and professionals who comprise the Cloverdale Fire Department will mark the 100th anniversary of the fire fighting force with a day-long celebration.
In 1882, a concerned Reveille editor called for the formation of a fire company of trained men who could best utilize the limited water resources to fight a fire. In October 1885, the Riverside Water Company went into operation, and in March 1886 fireplugs were put up and 500 feet of rubber hose and two nozzles were ordered. In May 1886 the hose cart (cost $175) arrived. The town’s fire bell was delivered in November 1886 and in August 1887 the first fire station and city hall were completed, where the Grange Hall is now located. In 1923 a used Model T Ford fire engine was purchased. In 1929 a new American LaFrance fire pumper, at a cost of $6,176, was purchased. In 1938 the fire department moved to the new city hall on West Street, the building now occupied by city hall. The fire department moved to its present station in 1972. In 1974, the department took over fire protection of a 150-square-mile are of county surrounding Cloverdale.
