August 15, 1885 - 136 years ago
Cloverdale Reveille, an Independent Newspaper, devotes space each week to the Wine & Vine Interests of Sonoma County, with valuable information for both the vine grower and the wine maker.
We found the following notes on the cleaning of wine cooperage in a technical Australian wine paper:
- Steaming casks and pipes kills all mold and loosens soluble matter adhering to the casks. Steaming is effective on new as well as on casks that have been souring.
- Soaking with boiling water is an excellent way of cleaning casks, but not as effective as steaming. Before using hot water, a thorough brushing of the inside of the cask is necessary.
- For casks of about 150 gallons capacity, use 6 pints of boiling water, ½ ounce of sea salt, ½ ounce of sulphuric acid and 1 ounce of calcinated potash. Put this mixture in the casks and turn over the latter in all directions for half an hour for a good remedy to remove all acidity.
- Before filling wine in vessels treated in any of the above ways, rinsing with fresh water is advisable and necessary.
August 18, 1960 – 61 years ago
Prune harvest got under way this week with some of the earlier orchards showing good color and low pressure (sugar) readings. Fruit will need to be harvested before it gets soft regardless of sugar content. The farm advisor’s office urges all growers to watch their maturity development, not only in attempting to deliver to the dehydrators the best quality, but also to take advantage in tonnage increase. Delivering green fruit could mean taking a four to five per cent loss in tonnage.
The assessed valuation of the properties in the area south and west of Cloverdale under consideration for annexation is put at $31,720. Assessed value of those who protest annexation was placed at $14,968, about 47.2 percent of the property owners.
August 21, 1985 – 35 years ago
The Geyserville branch of the Bank of America will go out of existence in October, and its real estate sold. The deregulation of deposit and interest rates has caused a major reduction in banks profit margins, which has led to a great deal of competition in this area. Automatic exterior banking has proven to be cost effective in most branch offices. However, a study convinced bank officials that based on the type of area represented in Geyserville, exterior banking would not be advisable here.
Nothing tastes quite as good as a jar of garden-fresh home canned fruits or vegetables. The problem with home canning and preserving of food is that many people do not do it right which may not be safe. Two experts in Cloverdale, Jim and Cynthia DeMartini are now designed Master Food Preservers through a university extension program. The DeMartinis are available to answers your questions and provide canning tips.
