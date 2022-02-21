February 20, 1886 - 136 years ago
Local Items:
- There is talk of establishing a fruit cannery in Healdsburg.
- Several of our citizens are going into the poultry business raising fancy breeds.
- Our postmaster reports that very few valentines were distributed at the Cloverdale Post Office on Valentine’s Day.
- Santa Rosa capitalists visited Cloverdale looking for land suitable for an orange grove.
- It has been found that Cloverdale has the soil and climate for growing figs.
February 16, 1961 – 61 years ago
From “Off The Editor’s Hook”: There has been a giveaway in outer space. The Eisenhower administration bestowed his on its last day in office. It lets American Telephone and Telegraph Company use apparatus the taxpayers have paid for to launch privately owned communication satellites into space. The private owners will get the profits when they start to come in. You, we and the rest of the taxpayers won’t get any money out of this at all.
Gilbert Dewart of Cloverdale will start his trip home from Antarctica on March 17 on the Russian ship Ob. Dewart and a group of Russian scientists completed a 249-mile journey of geographic and scientific exploration which took them by tractor from Mirny, the main Russian Antarctic base to Vostok, an inland Russian station and the South Geomagnetic Pole. They plan to fly back to Mirny after bad weather had prevented fuel drops and forced them to give up plans to go back by tractor. Gilbert Dewart is the United States representative with the Fifth Soviet Antarctic Expedition. He is working in seismology and gravity.
February 19, 1986 – 36 years ago
Despite rain, flood, and more rain, Cloverdale’s 85th annual Citrus Fair went on with a record amount of entertainment and outstanding exhibits in nearly all categories. The near capacity crowds attended the evening events in spite of the weather. Saturday’s rain-soaked parade drew fewer entries than usual, but those who made the parade came ready for the rain and determined to show their stuff. The Soroptimists’ Club netted first place in the citrus exhibit with their carousel. Second sent to the Cloverdale Fire Department’s pirate ship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.