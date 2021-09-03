The threat of COVID-19 test has forced the Cloverdale Chargers youth football teams to temporarily halt practices and regular activities after a player tested positive on Aug. 25.
A letter to parents was sent out a short time later, informing them of the positive test, stating that all unvaccinated players on the team must quarantine for 7-10 days. The letter went on to say that “players are not eligible for modified quarantine due to the high risk for transmission during the play of high-contact sports.”
The advisory letter also stressed that all affected players should not attend school and participate in any sports or child care programs during the quarantine period. This directive impacts all players on Chargers varsity, JV and Pee Wee teams.
Any players that are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine and may return to school, but should monitor closely for any possible symptoms.
Pending any further positive tests, Charger’s teams will resume regular activities on Sept. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.