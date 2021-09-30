The Cloverdale High School volleyball team hit a speed bump in NCL1 action this week, dropping matches to Clear Lake and Willits.
“The team did not play well this week,” Eagle’s coach Margaret Fitzgerald reported. “We need to regroup going into the second half of league play.”
At press time the Eagles (5-4, 9-8) were preparing to resume league action on Thursday, Sept. 30 at Lower Lake. Start time for the varsity match is 6 p.m.
Cloverdale began its latest stretch of matches on Sept. 23 at Clear Lake, falling to the Cardinals in straight sets; 25-22, 25-19, 25-19.
The Eagles lost a heartbreaker two nights later against Willits, as the Wolverines fought off every challenge to win a five-set thriller; 16-25, 25-15, 25-18, 21-25, 15-8. No stats were reported for either match.
On Saturday, Sept. 25, the Eagles traveled to the American Canyon Tournament, notching one win in three matches. Cloverdale beat American Canyon but fell to Urban, Northgate and Lincoln.
