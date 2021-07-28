Hard work and dedication have paid off for 2021 Cloverdale High School graduate Catherine Driver, as she prepares to take her talents to the Great Lakes region.
A four-year basketball star guard for the Eagles, Driver has chosen to attend and play for Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota this fall.
Humbled and excited, the talented scholar-athlete took time to reflect on her high school journey.
“I’m grateful for all of my teammates and coaches who pushed me to be a better player and person,” she said, crediting her dad and brothers for teaching her the game of basketball at an early age. “I’ll never forget our North Coast Section championships that we won and how the town came out and supported us during those years.”
The road to Minnesota began last year when Driver was approached by Macalester coaches while playing AAU ball. She made her final decision after taking a virtual tour of the campus.
“I played for the West Coast Elite AAU team and played in a few out of state tournaments,” Driver said. “Playing in front of college coaches allowed me to get a lot of exposure.”
Driver, who never lost a home game at Cloverdale, carried a 4.1 grade-point-average and finished in the top five academically in her class.
Although she hasn’t yet decided on a major in college, she’s more than ready to explore all options.
“I’m interested in a lot of different things, including neuroscience, sports medicine and geography,” she noted. “I’ll take a lot of different classes and see where it leads.”
