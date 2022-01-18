The varsity basketball Eagles continued a remarkable winter campaign this week, claiming another pair of league victims in road wins over St. Helena and Middletown.
The victories kept Cloverdale’s season record unblemished at 15-0 and 5-0 in the NCL1.
The Eagles will resume league play this Tuesday, Jan. 18 (after press time) when they host Fort Bragg, followed by a Thursday, Jan. 20 visit to Willits. Tip-off times for the JV and varsity are 5 and 7 p.m.
Unfortunately for local fans, only a handful of parents will be able to attend home games due to the 30-day county health ordinance issued on Jan. 12 by Sonoma County Health officer Dr. Sundari Mase. The ordinance restricts all county indoor gatherings to just 50 people until at least Feb. 11.
Historic season
Cloverdale’s winning streak has taken on a life of its own this month, catapulting the team to the top of the NCL1 standings and the North Coast Section Division 5 hierarchy. Although a winning streak can put added pressure on a team, the Eagles have managed to take it all in stride.
“My boys understand how incredible our start to the season has been,” CHS coach Jared Greninger said. “They’ve continued to stay focused, work hard and have fun, which have been an integral part of our success.”
Eagles in a pair
Cloverdale’s latest stretch began at St. Helena on Jan. 11, taking control of the contest in a strong opening period for a 17-12 lead. The Eagles led 32-28 at the half. Cloverdale gained separation in a 20-11 third-quarter surge and maintained the lead in the final eight minutes en route to a 63-50 win.
The Eagles traveled to Middletown two nights later, locking horns with the Mustangs in what developed into a four-quarter battle with playoff intensity.
For the first time in a while, Cloverdale trailed in the first half, as Middletown led 14-11 after one and 29-29 at the break.
The battle raged on after intermission, with the Eagles riding the hot hands of seniors Dylan Muller and Joe Faso to trail 41-40 after three. The Mustangs looked like they might pull it out with a 45-42 lead with just over three minutes left, but the relentless Cloverdale defense would force critical turnovers in crunch time to pull out an unlikely, 49-45 win.
“It was a tough week for us with two road games, but we came out victorious at “The Barn,” Greninger said. “Middletown is a talented team and their crowd had a strong presence, but my boys remained focused and executed down the stretch.”
Muller paced the Eagles with a team-high 19 points. Other top scorers were Faso (17 points), Gabe Wlodarczyk (10 points) and Tatum Kirpinsky (8 points).
