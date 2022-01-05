Dominant victory runs Cloverdale’s season record to 11-0
The varsity basketball Eagles continued to roll on the high school hard-court on Monday, posting a 72-35 romp over visiting Lower Lake. The win kept Cloverdale’s season record unblemished at 11-0 overall and 2-0 in league.
To say that the Eagles have had a great start would be a gross understatement. During the past six weeks the team has been dominant, capturing three preseason tournaments and recording most wins by double digits.
First-year head coach Jared Greninger has the Eagles playing unselfish basketball, combining an effective ball-hawking defense with a knack for finding the open man offensively.
“The team is doing very well,” Greninger said. “We play with great physicality, we move the ball really well and have some talented scorers.”
Although the team has not yet suffered a loss, the Eagles won’t fall prey to complacency as it gets into the meat of the league season this month.
“We need to do a better job of pressuring the ball and rebounding,” Greninger noted. That will be a big focus for us in the second half of our season.”
Eagles rout Trojans
Cloverdale wasted no time in the Jan. 3 home clash with Lower Lake, stunning the Trojans with a 29-7 run in the first quarter. The Eagles took a 46-17 cushion into the halftime locker room and never let up after intermission en route to a 72-35 rout.
Junior Caden Axell turned in one of his best outings to date, lighting it up for a team-high 19 points. Other top scorers included seniors Dylan Muller (16 points) and Joe Faso (11 points).
Scheduling notes
The Eagles will resume NCL1 play on Wednesday, Jan. 5 (after press time) with a 7 p.m. varsity home tilt against Fort Bragg, followed by a non-league date with Orland this Saturday, Jan. 8 in a 5:30 p.m. tip-off. Cloverdale will visit St. Helena next Tuesday, Jan. 11 (7 p.m.).
