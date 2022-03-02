The Cloverdale Eagles are breathing rarified air this week, representing the No. 1 seed in the 16-team CIF Nor Cal State Basketball Tournament.
At press time the Eagles (25-2) had drawn a first-round bye and were preparing to host No. 8 Yreka in the quarterfinals on Mar. 3. Start time is set for 6 p.m.
Should Cloverdale get by Yreka, it will advance to host the semifinal game against the winner of No. 5 Denair versus No. 4 on Saturday, Mar. 5 at 6 p.m.
