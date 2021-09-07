Varsity, JV teams will visit Healdsburg this Friday
The lingering threat of COVID-19 has already made its mark on the fall high school football season, claiming the Cloverdale Eagle’s scheduled season opener at St. Vincent as its latest victim.
After drawing a bye to start the season on Aug. 27, Cloverdale was to open the campaign in Petaluma on Saturday, Sept. 4, but was forced to cancel the varsity game due to COVID-related issues.
School administrators and coaches declined to comment on the situation, citing confidentiality reasons.
St. Vincent quickly scrambled to line up another opponent last week, traveling to play Delta High School in Clarksburg, California.
The Eagles will open the 2021 schedule this Friday, Sept. 10 when they visit Healdsburg. The JV squad will play at Healdsburg High School in a 4:30 start while the varsity game kicks off at Recreation Park at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.