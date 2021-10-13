Visiting St. Helena spoiled the Eagle’s Homecoming celebration on Friday at John Allen Memorial Stadium, easily dispatching the Eagles in a 49-6 varsity football rout.
It was the second straight loss for Cloverdale after starting the season with three wins, dropping the Eagles to 1-2 in league and 3-2 on the season.
The Eagles will try to put the game in the rear view mirror as they prepare to host Kelseyville this Friday, Oct. 15 in a 7:30 p.m. varsity kickoff.
The Knights fell to 1-2 in the NCL1 and 1-5 overall with a 7-0 loss to Willits on Friday, stamping the upcoming game with Cloverdale as a must win for both teams.
Saints ground Eagles
St. Helena played the rude guest on Homecoming night on Friday, taking the opening kickoff and marching 80 yards, scoring on a five-yard run for a lead it would never relinquish. Trailing 7-0, the Eagles got their lone score of the ballgame later in the period when a fumble recovery by the Cloverdale defense deep in Saint’s territory led to a six-yard scoring pass from quarterback Caden Axell to Dylan Muller. The extra point failed and the Eagles trailed 7-6.
It proved to be the high point of the night from a Cloverdale standpoint, as the Saints cranked up their vaunted running game. St. Helena would score 42 unanswered points the rest of the way, powering to an eventual, 49-6 rout.
