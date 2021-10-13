The Cloverdale High School volleyball team continued to battle on the league circuit on Oct. 5, dropping a hard-fought varsity match at Fort Bragg in three sets; 25-16, 25-18, 25-17.
Statistical leaders for the Eagles included Summer Lands (10 service points), Mia Tays (3 kills) and Cami Donahoo (3 kills).
At the start of play this week Cloverdale was 6-8 in the NCL1 and 10-13 on the season, with upcoming matches on Oct. 12 ( after press time) home versus St. Helena and Thursday, Oct. 14 at Middletown. Match times for the JV and varsity are 5 and 6 p.m.
Cancer Awareness Month
In observance of Cancer Awareness Month, the Eagles hosted the annual Dig for a Cure Night on Tuesday, Oct. 12 in a 6 p.m. match with St. Helena.
