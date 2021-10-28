The Cloverdale High School volleyball team was rewarded for a strong league season this week, landing the No. 9 seed in the North Coast Section Division 5 playoff tournament.
At press time the Eagles (12-13) were preparing to visit No. 8 Berean Christian in Walnut Creek on Tuesday, Oct. 26 (7 p.m.), with the survivor moving on to face the winner of the No. 1 Sacred Heart versus No. 16 Calistoga match on Saturday, Oct. 30 (7 p.m.).
Cloverdale wrapped up the league schedule last week with a pair of home losses, beginning on Oct. 19 with a hard-fought, five-set heartbreaker to Kelseyville: 25-20, 17-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-10. Statistical leaders for the Eagles were Summer Lands (9 service points, 12 kills), Sadie Toninato (11 service points, 7 kills), Mia Tays (10 kills) and Bella Duarte (13 service points, 12 digs).
Cloverdale closed out the league campaign against visiting Clear Lake on Oct. 21, falling to the Cardinals in three sets: 25-23, 25-19, 25-12.
On Senior Night, the team honored graduating veterans Lilian Robledo, Summer Lands, Sadie Toninato, Renatta Montes, Mia Tays, Bella Duarte, Makenna McNulty and manager Aaliyah Reyes in a pre-match ceremony.
Leading the way for the Eagles were Lands (7 service points, 10 kills) and Duarte (8 service points, 13 digs). Cloverdale finished the NCL1 season with a record of 8-8.
