The Cloverdale High School soccer team left no doubt about league supremacy in the final week of the regular season, closing out the schedule with wins over Kelseyville, Middletown and Clear Lake to capture the coveted NCL1 title.
The result gave the Eagles a final unbeaten league record of 14-0, and 15-1-1 overall.
Illustrating the dominance of the team, Cloverdale has outscored opponents 78-18 in 17 matches this season.
The Eagles are now a lock to land a good seed in the upcoming North Coast Section (NCS) playoffs, which start next week. The NCS seeding committee will meet this weekend to fill out the divisional brackets.
Cloverdale hat trick
The Eagles began the final stretch of the league campaign on Oct. 19 against visiting Kelseyville, getting second half goals from David Gonzalez, Ivan Muro, Carlos Orozco (2) and Brian Valencia in powering to a 5-0 victory. Credit Alexis Leyva with two assists and goalie Andres Alfaro with the shutout.
The team was back on the pitch for a make-up game at Middletown the following day, with a muddy field and poor visibility making it tough on both sides. The match quickly developed into a seesaw battle, with the Mustangs drawing first blood in the opening period to grab a 1-0 lead at the break.
The Eagles clawed back shortly after intermission, when Gonzalez was fouled inside the box, leading to a successful penalty kick from Alexis Ceja to knot the contest at 1-1. Cloverdale took the lead a few minutes later when Leyva converted a rebound in front of the Middletown net and shot it past the diving goalie for a 2-1 lead. The Mustangs came right back with the equalizer and the game hung in the balance tied at 2-2 with the rain starting to come down. The Eagles were down a play due to a red card when the match moved to compensation time in the 41st minute of play when Carlos Orozco was fouled inside the penalty box. Captain Ceja calmed drilled the ensuing penalty kick past the Mustang goalie, lifting Cloverdale to a hard-fought, 3-2 victory.
“Given the disadvantage, the boys were determined to score and fought regardless of the adversity,” CHS coach Carlos Jimenez said. “The thing this team continues to demonstrate to us coaches is that they are committed to each other and they will not give up, they will continue fighting until the end.”
Cloverdale closed out the league season on Oct. 21 against visiting Clear Lake in a
match that was co-ed, playing with both boys and girls. The Eagles quickly established control, getting a pair of goals from Ceja, one from Gonzalez, David Lopez and Orozco in an eventual, 5-1 victory. Credit David Alvarez (2), Ceja (2) and Gonzalez with assists for Cloverdale.
Following the match, the Eagles paid tribute to graduating seniors Lizet Barrera, Alexis Leyva, Citlaly Ramirez, David Alvarez and Emmanuel Gonzalez.
