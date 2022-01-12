The surge of COVID-19 omicron variant infections continues to disrupt NCL1 high basketball schedules, as teams navigate outbreaks within their program.
On Monday, Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase issued a 30-day order limiting public gatherings to 50 and 100 people at indoor and outdoor events respectively, effective at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 12.
This directly affects all youth sporting events, with schools forced to limit spectators in gymnasiums to parents and guardians only. Although the new ordinance only includes sporting events within Sonoma County, other neighboring counties may elect to follow suit.
Eagles stay unbeaten
Meanwhile, the varsity basketball Eagles are off to their best start in years, logging two more wins last week that began with a 63-46 league rout over Willits, and ended with an electrifying, 68-64 overtime victory over non-league opponent Orland. The wins kept Cloverdale perfect on the season with a 3-0 league mark and 13-0 on the year.
The Eagles played host to visiting Willits on Jan. 7, stunning the Wolverines with a 22-12 second-quarter run to take a 36-23 halftime lead. The Eagles led by 21 after three en route to a 63-46 rout.
Junior Casey Lemley paced the attack with 14 points. Other top scorers included Joe Faso (13 points) and Dylan Muller (11 points).
Cloverdale played host to visiting Orland in a non-league tilt on Saturday, a game that would require an extra period before being decided.
Both teams came out with guns blazing, as the Eagles lit it up to grab a 23-19 first-quarter lead. Trailing 37-30 at the half, Orland mounted a steady comeback in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 45-44 after three. The game hung in the balance in the final seconds of regulation and went to overtime knotted at 61-all. The Eagles would have the final say in the extra frame, outscoring the Trojans, 7-3 in the period to emerge with a hard-fought, 68-64 victory.
Muller led the way with a team-high 21 points. Other offensive contributors were junior Caden Axell (18 points) and senior Gabe Wlodarczyk (14 points).
Scheduling notes
Pending any COVID related changes, the Eagles were scheduled to visit St. Helena on Jan. 11 (after press time) and are scheduled to host Middletown this Thursday, Jan. 13. Tip-off times for the JV and varsity are 5 and 7 p.m.
