The Cloverdale High School soccer team was rewarded for a championship season at the North Coast Section (NCS) seeding meeting on Sunday, landing the No. 4 seed in this week’s NCS Division 1 playoffs. The Eagles (15-1-1) drew a first round bye and will host the winner of the No. 5 St. Helena versus No. 12 McKinleyville match on Friday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.
The complete list of NCS Division 1 teams in seeding order are; Fortuna, Marking Waves Academy, Head Royce, Cloverdale, St. Helena, Gateway, Arcata, The Bay School, Del Norte, Eureka and Middletown.
Online tickets only
Tickets to the NCS soccer match must be purchased online, with no tickets available at the gate. Online tickets can be purchased at: https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFNCS.
