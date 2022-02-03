The varsity basketball Eagles extended their winning streak to 19 straight games with another pair of recent hard-fought road victories, claiming Kelseyville and Fort Bragg as their latest victims.
The remarkable run to start the 2021-22 campaign is quickly becoming historically significant, representing the longest win streak since the team won 21 straight during the 2008-09 season. The school record of 49 straight wins was set in the early 1980’s.
The Eagles (9-0, 19-0) will try to keep it rolling with an upcoming home-stand that features games against St. Helena (Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m.) and Middletown (Friday, Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m.). Cloverdale will host Roseland University Prep on Monday, Feb. 7 (7 p.m.) and entertain Kelseyville on Tuesday, Feb. 8 (7:30 p.m.). Fan capacity in the stands is restricted to just 50 people.
Eagles take two
Cloverdale traveled to Kelseyville in the second of a three-game road swing on Jan. 27, blitzing the Knights with a 17-7 first quarter run, on their way to a 34-16 halftime cushion. Kelseyville never seriously threatened after intermission as the Eagles cruised to a 56-37 rout.
Pacing the offense for the Eagles were Dylan Muller (17 points), Gabe Wlodarczyk (11 points) and Caden Axell (9 points).
“We had a great finish to the first half,” CHS coach Jared Greninger said of the win over the Knights. “We were able to turn good plays on defense into points for us on the other end.”
Cloverdale got a supreme test of grit and will in their Jan. 28 visit to Fort Bragg, as the Timberwolves did everything in their power to pull an upset.
The Eagles were up to the task, maintaining a slight lead throughout the opening half to lead 17-13 after one and 27-22 at the break. The Timberwolves continued to cut into the deficit in a strong third quarter, completing the comeback to knot the contest at 35-all at the end of three. The teams traded buckets and momentum in the final eight minutes of the game, but regulation would end with the game tied a 47-apiece.
“We battled through a very physical game against a talented Fort Bragg team,” Greninger noted. “They were hitting their shots and the lead changed throughout the second half.”
Overtime belonged to Cloverdale, hitting critical shots to forge ahead for good en route to a hard-fought, 59-53 win.
“We made some big shots at the end of the fourth and in overtime,” Greninger said later. “With the game on the line, we continued to move the ball and find the best shot.”
Joe Faso led the Eagles with a team-high 15 points. Other top scorers included Wlodarczyk 14 points), Axell (13 points) and Muller (9 points).
