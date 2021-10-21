Cloverdale on bubble for possible North Coast Section playoff berth
It’s down to crunch time for the Cloverdale High School varsity volleyball team entering the final stretch of league play, as the Eagles begin a big push to extend their season.
At press time Cloverdale (12-13, 8-8) was squarely on the bubble for North Coast Section playoff consideration with remaining home matches with Kelseyville (Oct. 19) and Clear Lake (Oct. 21, Senior Night) left on the NCL1 schedule.
The NCS seeding committee will meet this Sunday, Oct. 24 to fill out the divisional playoff brackets.
The Eagles were victorious in their most recent stretch of league matches, beginning with an Oct. 12 win over visiting St. Helena in three sets: 25-16, 25-23, 25-23.
The win took a back seat to the significance of the evening on Breast Cancer Awareness Night, an event that was a fundraiser for cancer research.
Statistical leaders for the Eagles included Mia Tays (12 kills), Summer Lands (9 kills) and Lillian Robledo (8 kills, 18 assists).
Cloverdale was back on the court two nights later at Middletown, turning back the Mustangs in four sets; 23-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-15. Standouts in the match were Tays (10 kills), Camie Donahoo (11 service points) and Sadie Torinato (11 service points).
