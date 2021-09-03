September has arrived and volleyball season is in full swing at Cloverdale High School, as the Eagles begin their quest for a winning campaign.
Cloverdale (3-1, 2-1) has already logged four matches, opening up with a non-league wins over Healdsburg on Aug. 19.
The Eagles have scored league wins over Willits and most recently, Lower Lake. The lone NCL1 loss came against Roseland University Prep.
Cloverdale will benefit from plenty of veteran leadership this year, with upperclassmen taking up 12 of 13 varsity roster spots.
“We have seven seniors this year and have shown we will be a very good serving and defensive team,” longtime coach Margaret Fitzgerald reported. “Our front row play is improving.”
The team will be led by seniors; defensive specialists Sadie Torinato, Makenna McNulty and Renatta Montes, middle blockers Summer Lands and Mia Tays, outside hitter Bella Duarte and setter Lillian Robledo. Juniors are outside hitters Alia Sanchez, Alexis Gutierrez, Miriam Pulido, Trinity Vlasak and middle blocker Ruby Jasmeet Palmer. The lone underclassman is freshman setter Cami Donahoo.
Eagles’ impressive opener
The Aug. 24 victory over Willits in the league opener was arguably the Eagle’s best outing to date, as they cruised to a three-set win; 25-21, 25-16, 25-15. Turning in outstanding defensive efforts were Torinato and Montes, while Mia Tays and Summer Lands were solid up front. Robledo did a great job at setter.
“The players are so happy to be playing again,” Fitzgerald noted.
Cloverdale will be back on the court on Sept. 2 (after press time) against visiting Fort Bragg and will face St. Vincent in Petaluma next Tuesday, Sept. 7. The varsity match starts at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.