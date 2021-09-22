The Cloverdale High School volleyball team continued to roll on the league volleyball circuit last week, recording straight-set wins Middletown and Kelseyville.
On Saturday, the Eagles took their skills to a tournament in Carmichael, advancing to the championship bracket. Cloverdale posted wins over El Camino and Laguna Creek before ending the day with an overall record of 2-2.
The Eagles (8-4, 5-2) will face a stern test on Sept. 21 (after press time) when it visits Clear Lake in a 5 p.m. match. The Cardinals are currently sitting atop the NCL1 standings with a 4-1 record, with the Eagles just a game back in second place at 5-2.
Eagles notch wins
Cloverdale began their latest league stretch on Sept. 14 against visiting Middletown, easily dispatching the Mustangs in three games: 25-21, 25-15 and 25-13. Lillian Robledo led the way with 12 service points, four aces and 18 assists, while Renatta Montes recorded 11 service points and 32 digs. Summer Lands chipped in nine service points and nine kills.
The team was back at it two nights later at Kelseyville, turning back the Knights in three sets; 25-12, 25-21 and 25-11. Statistical leaders included Robledo (9 service points, 3 aces,15 assists), Cami Donahoo (9 service points, 6 kills, 9 digs, 7 assists), Montes (14 service points, 14 digs) and Lands (9 kill, 2 blocks).
