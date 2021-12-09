The high school wrestling season kicks off in earnest this month with a flurry of action, and the Cloverdale Eagles are eager to compete in what should be a strong winter campaign.
Coach Jake Chinelli is back to lead a small but talented Eagles contingent that enters the 2021-22 season with high hopes and lofty goals for a program that is thriving again after years of inactivity.
“Our goals for this season are to be able to win our league, hang the first wrestling banner in over 30 years, win NCS Duals, and hang the first ever NCS Duals banner for wrestling,” he said. “There are also wrestlers that have individual goals.”
A key wrestlers on this year’s 11-man team is 138-pound team captain Kagen Jones, an outstanding and experienced wrestler that has set his sights on both league and postseason success.
“Kagen has been wrestling for five years now and is trying to make it to the State Championships,” Chinelli noted. “He would like to become the first student-athlete from Cloverdale to medal in such a big stage like the CIF State Tournament.”
Other seniors on the roster are 145-pound David Alvarez, 220-pound Brian Richards and heavyweight PJ King. Juniors include; 126-pound Ryan Moffett, 170-pound Jose Alcantar and 195-pound Ashton Phillips. Sophomores are; 106-pound Caden McCutchan, 120-pound Jasmine Hurtado-Chretien, 139-pound Dylan Jones and 182-pounder Grandin Schweikle.
Athletes shine at Novice tourney
The Eagles sent a seven-man contingent to the Coastal Mountain Conference Novice Tournament at Clear Lake High School on Dec. 4, with four athletes coming home with top-three medals. Leading the way for Cloverdale was emerging sophomore Dylan Jones, who captured first place in the 139-pound weight class. Also bringing home hardware were sophomores Caden McCutchan (2nd place, 106 pounds), Ashton Phillips (2nd place 195 pounds) and Grandin Schweikle (3rd place, 182 pounds).
2021-22 Cloverdale High School wrestling schedule
Dec. 11- San Marin Green and Gold (V) Tournament (at San Marin HS, 9 a.m.)
Dec. 17 - Healdsburg (JV) Tournament (at Healdsburg High, 2:30 p.m.)
Dec. 18 - Healdsburg (V) Team Dual Tournament (at Healdsburg High, 9:30a.m.)
Dec. 27-28 Lou Bronzen (V) Tournament (at Brentwood High, 9 a.m.)
Jan. 7 - Dennis Jensen (JV/V) Tournament (at Middletown High, 9 a.m.)
Jan. 8 - Dennis Jensen (V) Tournament (at Middletown High, 9 a.m.)
Jan. 12 - Tri Meet vs. St. Helena, Kelseyville (at Cloverdale High, 4:30 p.m.)
Jan. 15 - Kermit Bankson Invitational (V) (at Albany High, 9 a.m.)
Jan. 19 - Tri Meet vs. Willits, Clear Lake (at Willits High, 4:30 p.m.)
Jan. 22 - Puma Classic (V) (at Maria Carrillo High, 9 a.m.)
Jan. 26 - Tri Meet vs. Middletown, Lower Lake (at Middletown High, 4:30 p.m.) Jan. 29 - Redwood Classic Tournament (JV and V) (at Ukiah High, 9 a.m.)
Feb. 1 - Tri Meet vs. Ft. Bragg, Upper Lake (at Ft. Bragg, 4:30 p.m.)
Feb. 5 - NCS Duals Feb. 5th (site TBD)
Feb. 12 - CMC Championships (at Middletown High
Feb. 18-19 - NCS Individual Championships (at James Logan High, 9 a.m.)
Feb. 24-26 - CIF State Championships (Bakersfield)
