The varsity football Eagles held a party with everyone invited in the home opener at newly renovated John Allen Memorial Stadium on Friday, highlighting the occasion with a 47-7 romp over Piner.
The win pushed Cloverdale’s record to 2-0.
The Eagles got a great effort from their offensive line in churning up 422 yards on the ground, effectively keeping the Prospectors on their heels and off the scoreboard.
“I couldn't be happier with how we played against Piner,” CHS head coach Greg Alexander said. “Our offensive and defensive lines deserve all the credit. We were able to control the line of scrimmage from start to finish.”
Cloverdale won’t spend much time reading press clippings this week as it prepares for its next obstacle — a Friday, Sept. 24 visit to Fort Bragg. The Timberwolves (1-2) are coming off a 44-6 loss to McKinleyville last week, but the Eagles will not take them lightly in the league opener.
“Traveling to Fort Bragg always creates challenges,” Alexander noted. “They are diverse as a team and do a lot of different things on offense. We need to be sound defensively, making checks and making sure we have correct alignments and assignments against their multiple formations.”
Eagles ground and pound
Cloverdale set the tone early in the Sept. 17 clash with Piner, getting an interception from defender Griffin Garrison on Piner’s first possession to set up a rushing touchdown for the early lead. The Eagles never looked back, cranking up a ferocious running game that Piner was unable to stop. Running backs Dylan Muller and Edgardo Ruiz led the charge, combining for 18 carries, 325 yards and six touchdowns.
Cloverdale raced to a 28-7 cushion at the half and never let up en route to a 47-7 rout.
Despite the great offensive performance, Alexander was quick to praise his defensive unit, which played lights out all night.
“Defensively our secondary played very well,” he said. “Coming into the game, Piner had only attempted six runs in two games, so we focused heavily on defending the pass. We kept everything in front of us and didn't give up any big plays.”
The strategy worked to perfection, as the Eagles recorded six sacks, pulling down interceptions from Garrision and Ryan Moffett. In two games, the opportunistic Cloverdale defense has forced eight turnovers to its opponent’s one.
Even more impressive was the performance of Cloverdale’s running backs on Friday, which included; Edgardo Ruiz (11-165 yards, 2 TDs), Dylan Muller (7-160 yards, 4 TDs). Diesel Cavallo (8-67 yards), Ayal Fitchelberg (5-20 yards), Kayden Hemphill (2-6 yards) and Caden Axell (1-4 yards, TD). Junior quarterback Caden Axell threw just two passes on the night, completing one for 24 yards to receiver Gabe Wlodarczyk.
