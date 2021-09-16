The Eagles are off to a strong start on the league volleyball circuit, recording recent victories over St. Helena and Middletown to push their NCL1 record to 4-2 and 5-2 overall.
At press time Cloverdale was in second place, just a half game back of the Clear Lake Cardinals in the NCL1 standings, with a Sept. 16 trip to Kelseyville next up on the schedule. The Eagles will visit the Cardinals in a first-place showdown next Tuesday, Sept. 21 (5 p.m.).
Although it’s still early in the season, veteran coach Margaret Fitzgerald likes what she’s seen from her charges, commenting, “We’re playing very well together.”
Eagles on a roll
Cloverdale began their latest three-match stretch with a home clash with visiting Fort Bragg on Sept. 2, falling in three hard-fought games: 19-25, 20-25, 26-28.
Sadie Toninato paced the attack against the Timberwolves with 12 service points and 16 digs.
Cloverdale was back in the win column on Sept. 9 at St. Helena, easily dispatching the Saints in straight sets: 25-13, 25-18, 25-22. Statistical leaders included Summer Lands (10 kills, 10 digs and 6 service points), Cami Donahoo (10 digs, 8 assists, 8 service points) and Lillian Robledo (14 assists, 6 digs, 9 service points).
On Tuesday, the Eagles made it two straight against visiting Middletown, dispatching the Mustangs in three games (no stats were reported).
