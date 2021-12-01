The Cloverdale High School football season was one of the most successful and exciting in recent memory, a year that included both individual and team achievements. Last month, Eagle’s players were rewarded for their accomplishments in all league voting by coaches.
Garnering all league status were senior running back/defensive backs David Alvarez and Dylan Muller, along with junior offensive/defensive lineman Casey Lemley. In addition, senior Javier Alvarez was named to the Honorable Mention squad.
Great season
The 2021 campaign was a great one on several fronts. The team overcame a small roster with team cohesiveness and outstanding play, posting an even 3-3 league record before going on to land a No. 3 seed in the North Coast Section Division 7 playoffs. There, the Eagles advanced to the second round of NCS for the second time in the last three seasons, scoring an exciting, 28-26 opening-round win over visiting Berean Christian. The magic ended in the NCS semifinals on Nov. 19, falling 45-13 at No. 2 seeded St. Helena, giving Cloverdale a final season record of 6-5.
“Overall, I thought we had a pretty incredible season,” Eagles head coach Greg Alexander reflected.
“Coming into the season with 17 players is extremely difficult and we had injuries all year long. I don't know if we had our full team together for a single game the entire season. However, that’s a testament to how great of a job everyone on our team did of adjusting and adapting to whatever we needed to do that week. As a coach I could not be prouder of this group of kids,” he added.
The team benefited greatly from the support of the CHS administration, parents and Cloverdale community, garnering gratitude and appreciation from players and coaches.
“I would be remiss if I did not thank the parents, community and volunteers for all of their hard work and efforts throughout the year,” Alexander said.
