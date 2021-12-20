The varsity basketball Eagles played host to three other teams in a scaled down 55th annual John McMillan Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament on Dec. 9-11, winning all three games played to claim the first place trophy.
The four-team varsity tournament included Cloverdale, Anderson Valley, Elsie Allen and St. Helena, with a JV tourney also being contested.
The Eagles opened the tournament on Dec. 9 against Anderson Valley, routing the Panthers, 86-17. Cloverdale jumped out to a 19-13 first-quarter lead and outscored their opponent, 51-4 in the next two periods to win going away.
The Eagles took on Elsie Allen the following night, benefiting from another huge second quarter run (22-2) to take a commanding, 38-17 halftime lead. The teams played on even terms throughout the second half but the Lobos never seriously challenged en route to a 69-47 Cloverdale win.
The Eagles squared off with league rival St. Helena in Saturday’s marquee game, with Cloverdale setting the tone with a 17-10 run out of the gate en route to a 35-21 halftime advantage. The Eagles maintained the lead throughout the third quarter and held off a furious Saint’s comeback in the final period to claim a 62-57 win.
Cloverdale’s Dylan Muller was awarded the tournament Most Valuable Player award, while teammate Gabe Wlodarczyk was named to the all-tourney squad.
Team still unbeaten
The Eagles ran their unbeaten season record to 8-0 (2-0 in league) on Dec. 14 with a 57-45 victory at Roseland University Prep.
Cloverdale will take a break from the action this week before taking the court in a tournament in Crockett on Dec. 28-30. The Eagles will resume league action on Jan. 3 against visiting Lower Lake (varsity 7 p.m.).
