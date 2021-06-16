The graduating senior class of 2021 at Cloverdale High School faced some of the most daunting challenges of any in recent history, both academically and athletically.
Yet, most navigated these obstacles with grace and resilience, determined not to let the crisis that was the COVID-19 pandemic tarnish their overall high school experience.
The student-athletes selected in this issue were among the best and brightest of their graduating class and all had one thing in common — they represented their school and teams with tremendous talent, skill and sportsmanship.
Although there were too many seniors to list, we congratulate all of the athletes for their accomplishments and pay tribute to a few with words and pictures.
The following is part one of a two part series featuring the graduating female student/athletes of 2021.
