The Lady Eagles are in the midst of a hot streak on the league hard-court this week, notching three wins in their last four outings.
Cloverdale began the string by claiming home and road wins over Lower Lake and Kelseyville in the final week of January, dropping their only game of the stretch at Fort Bragg. The ladies kept it rolling in their most recent game — a Feb. 2 visit to St. Helena, crushing the Saints, 67-27.
The wins pushed Cloverdale’s season record to 7-10 and an even 5-5 in the NCL1.
Eagles notch wins
Cloverdale played host to Lower Lake in a rematch on Jan. 25, hoping to avenge an eight-point loss to the Trojans on Jan. 3. The teams battled throughout a tight first half as Lower went to the halftime locker room up 27-23. The Eagles caught fire in a strong third period to cut the deficit to 41-39 after three, and rode the hot hand of senior Summer Lands to pull the game out in the final seconds, 58-55.
“This was one of our best games this year,” CHS coach Mac Butler said. “We tried to focus on our weakness of help defense and rebounding during practice. We switched gears to fine tune what we’ve been successful at, instead of adding new concepts. Every single player helped in one way or another,” he added.
Seniors accounted for 34 of Cloverdale’s 58 points, with Lands leading the way with a team-high 23 points, including five three-pointers, five rebounds, five assists and two steals. Other top scorers were Tylie Hatcher (9 points, 3 boards, 3 assists, 3 steals), Zoe Katz (7 points), Alexis Gutierrez (6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals), Aliyah Reyes (2 points, 4 boards), Brianna McNulty (4 rebounds, 6 rebounds), Rylee Reasoner (4 points, 5 boards, 3 assists) and Amara Galvan (2 points, 3 rebounds).
The ladies were coming off an even split in games against Kelseyville (42-33 win) and Fort Bragg (47-39 loss) when they took the court in St. Helena on Feb. 2.
The teams traded buckets in an evenly played first half, as Cloverdale clung to a 23-20 edge. The Eagles came out with a vengeance in the decisive third quarter, reeling off a 21-3 surge that would bust the game wide open. The Eagles kept the hammer down in the final period en route to an impressive, 67-27 rout.
JV on a roll
The Eagle’s junior varsity squad is enjoying its best season in years, pushing their overall record to 13-3 and 8-1 in league with a dominant, 41-21 romp over host St. Helena on Feb. 2.
Pacing the Cloverdale attack were Cami Donahoo (17 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals), Savannah Lands (7 points, 2 boards, 3 steals), Shasta Vlasak (7 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 7 steals), Alexis Jimenez (3 points, 2 assists), Charlotte Burchette (3 points, 6 rebounds), Ginger Garrison (2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist) and Isabella Sanchez (2 points, 8 boards, 1 assist, 1 steal).
