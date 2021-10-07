The Eagles had a mixed bag in league volleyball action, capturing one win in three matches.
The result pushed Cloverdale’s overall record to 10-11 and 6-6 in NCL1 play.
Next up for the Eagles is a Tuesday, Oct. 12 home date with St. Helena on Breast Cancer Awareness Night. All spectators are encouraged to wear pink in support of the cause and CHS volleyball.
Eagles gain split
Cloverdale opened its recent stretch against first-place Roseland Collegiate Prep on Sept. 28, falling to the Grizzlies in straight sets: 25-15, 25-13, 25-13.
The ladies were back on the court two nights later at Lower Lake, easily defeating the Trojans in three games: 25-18, 25-8 and 25-17.
Statistical leaders included Lillian Robledo (19 service points, 10 assists, 4 kills), Summer Lands (9 service points, 6 kills, 5 assists) and Mia Tays (6 kills).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.