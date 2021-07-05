On July 2, Sonoma County surpassed 325,000 residents who have received at least one vaccine dose for COVID-19, meaning that 75% of the county’s residents age 12 and older have received at least one dose. According to an announcement from the county, 67% of residents 12 and older have been vaccinated.
Headed into the weekend, the county anticipated its 597,219 administered doses count would tip over 600,000, a number that continues to outpace state and national averages for the rate of vaccine doses administered, according to the county of Sonoma.
“We have made great strides to get the vaccine to as many residents as possible,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer, in a statement. “Now that we are in the long tail of our vaccination campaign, we want to encourage that last 25% to get vaccinated and enjoy the return to normalcy that those who are vaccinated are experiencing. Getting vaccinated is the best thing you can do to protect yourself and the community from the virus.”
The county’s vaccine rate update came right before community members may be looking to head out of town for the Fourth of July. As such, the county urged unvaccinated residents to avoid gathering over the holiday weekend and to continue to wear face coverings.
In addition to mobile clinics and pop-up vaccine events, the county continues to support three large vaccination clinics — at the Roseland Library, at Grace Pavilion at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds and the Rohnert Park Community Center.
Walk-ups are accepted. Residents also may make vaccine appointments through the myturn.ca.gov website. Residents who need help making an appointment are encouraged to call the county COVID-19 hotline at 707-565-4667. Residents also may continue to use the County’s vaccination clinic list at SoCoEmergency.org to find an appointment. Many clinics and pharmacies are accepting walk-in patients.
Eligible individuals who are insured are encouraged to first seek a vaccination appointment through their primary health care provider.
For more information, including the latest vaccine numbers, who’s eligible for a vaccine and how to receive a vaccine, community members are encouraged to visit SoCoEmergency.org/vaccine, or call 2-1-1.
