Immigrants and advocates embarked on a 12-mile march for the 12 million undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. without a clear path to citizenship Sunday morning, Sept. 26.
From the Tom Schopflin Fields at the edge of Santa Rosa to the Healdsburg Plaza, they walked for hours to push the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors to advocate for immigration reform and immigrant rights. The community welcomed demonstrators reaching the plaza by afternoon with speakers, a live band, beverages, burritos and good cheer.
Immigration reform hits home up and down California and in particular, Sonoma County, owing much of its wealth and renown for wines to the labor of undocumented farmworkers and domestic workers.
“Here in Sonoma County, it’s the heart of wine country. We’ve got tons of essential workers, farmworkers and people in the tourism industry,” said Renee Saucedo, director of ALMAS at the Graton Day Labor Center. ALMAS stands for the Alianza de Mujeres Activas y Solidarias. “These folks deserve a way to adjust their status and live their lives with dignity at work, without facing exploitation or other challenges.”
The Healdsburg Plaza was a meaningful destination for the walk and celebration to Glaydon de Freitas, chief executive officer of Corazón Healdsburg. “Generally, plazas are the place where people congregate. It’s supposed to be the most democratic place of the town, the plaza, where people come together,” he said.
But a year ago, when the organization sought to assess the community’s needs and sense of belonging, he said it was “mind blowing” to find that even Latin Americans living in the area for generations did not feel like they belonged there in the social life of the city, despite being essential to the local economy.
“It’s not made for us,” they said, according to de Freitas. It’s important that Latino immigrant communities hold space with each other in the plaza because there has been such a lack of their participation in the city’s decisionmaking, he said. To be there, he said, “It’s not only about community outreach, it’s about real participation. Participation with fires, decision making, authority.”
Ahead of the march, de Freitas said some tourists and locals who weren’t Latino expected a cultural event like music and baile folklórico, which he said was good because it served as a reminder that the community does more than that and actually faces major challenges like obtaining citizenship. Despite some weird looks and surprise, he said they stayed for the event.
“The thing is, in our state and our country and our county, something very interesting is happening and people are not aware yet.” While the population of Healdsburg is about 30% Latin American, he said, the Latin American student population is much higher, he said, part of a national demographic shift toward perhaps a majority Latin American nation.
“If my Latin American community, which is going to be the majority, we don’t have documentation, we cannot work legally, we cannot have access to health, because we do not collect Social Security because we are not documented, what stability are we going to have when we grow old?” he asked.
The work to empower the community, celebrate its culture and diversity, and engage in decision making processes is to prepare the people to represent and become leaders, even though Latino immigrant communities have faced an onslaught of oppression.
Otherwise, he said, the communities may not be ready to step into leadership and could become a subjugated majority led by a highly privileged, economically advantaged minority in power. “It’s a very crucial time for us to think about the Latin American community’s problems as our problems as a nation,” he said.
Daysi Carreño walked half of the 12-mile caminata, as an Immigrant Defense Task Force (IDTF) member for four years. Jasmine, a translator, interpreted her messages from Spanish to English for SoCoNews. Carreño said there were a lot of strong emotions during the march.
“There’s always going to be somebody on the other side of the issue who maybe doesn’t have the same experience … but for me, the message in this case is always that yes, we can accomplish something as massive and powerful as immigration reform, but also, we can deliver the message to people of different experience of valuing people by virtue of their humanity,” she said through the interpreter.
It might look like a small gesture, Carreño said, but it’s one step to a huge goal. She said the activists hope the demonstration catches the local government’s eye and that the supervisors pass a resolution to pressure Congress for immigration reform.
Further, Carreño said she hopes the community feels empowered to unite, engage and discover their power to make changes in the county. Forums, meetings and calls with the county seem to work well, she noted.
Routes to immigrant rights in the political maze
While the caminata, or walk, continued along Old Redwood Highway, Congress considered a budget reconciliation bill that could offer citizenship to millions of undocumented immigrants.
The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has met with activists who are calling for a local resolution to support a federal path to citizenship and other policies, said Luis Bravo, president of Comité VIDA.
Passage of a budget reconciliation proposal would be an immigration reform not seen in 35 years, to legalize about 8 million undocumented immigrants. The proposal could legalize citizenship for DACA recipients, TPS holders, eligible farmworkers and essential workers in the nation, though it faces challenges from the Senate Parliamentarian, he said.
Advocates want the supervisors to also support the VISION Act that would significantly prevent automatic transfers of undocumented immigrants from state or county jails to ICE for deportation and the Health and Safety for All Workers Act, SB321, to provide protections for domestic worker and farmworker rights, Bravo said.
Further, community organizations also call for the county to carry out the five demands for disaster insurance, hazard pay, clean water and bathrooms, language justice and community safety observers, according to a press release. These five priorities were developed by the Farmworker Safety Committee of North Bay Jobs with Justice (NBJwJ).
Last, the resolution advises the county to heed what the IDTF of the North Bay Organizing Project (NBOP) has to say about “culturally competent disaster responses for the immigrant and indigenous community,” the press release said.
Numerous community organizations collaborated to pull off the caminata, including Mujeres Inmigrantes e Indígenas del Condado de Sonoma, North Bay Labor Council, IDTF members, also Raizes Collective, Corazón Healdsburg, Movimiento Cultural de la Unión Indígena and medics from Health Professionals for Equality and Community Empowerment (H-PEACE), alongside NBJwJ and ALMAS.
Brandon McCapes contributed to this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.