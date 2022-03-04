For eight weeks at a time, Julie and Jim Neumiller’s Alexander Valley home is transformed into a Labrador puppy haven. Their dining room table is moved out to accommodate a play pen and a portion of their sunny back deck — which overlooks an idyllic field where they keep their sheep — is sectioned off as a puppy play zone.
Over the last four years, the couple has been making these transformations for their breeder dog Lotus to birth puppies for Canine Companions for Independence (CCI), a nonprofit service dog provider that raises and trains service dogs for people with disabilities, veterans with physical disabilities or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and for professionals working in health care, visitation, criminal justice or education settings.
“We were puppy raisers 30 years ago and we raised two puppies back when our children were children. I taught full time for 22 years and we’ve been doing the breeder caretaking for four years,” said Julie Neumiller.
Puppy raisers are CCI volunteers that welcome a puppy into their home and teach them 30 basic commands, an 18-month commitment.
Breeder caretaker volunteers, like Julie and Jim, sign up to agree to have and host the breeder dog and to have up to four to five litters. The caretakers help whelp the puppies and care for them until they’re about seven and a half weeks old.
Julie was introduced to the caretaker job from a friend and after hearing about it the couple decided to become caretakers.
“We’re animal lovers and we’ve always had Labs. I grew up with Labrador retrievers, and it’s just such a worthy cause,” Julie said.
They’ve had Lotus, a no-nonsense mama, for four years. As SoCoNews spoke with Jim and Julie, Lotus watched over her puppies and tapped them on the head with her paw or nudged them if the play between puppies got a bit too rough.
“She came to us. She was a puppy raised for 20 months and then she was turned in for advanced training — that’s like dog college where they are trained by professional trainers. At that time, some of them are chosen to be breeders, they don’t go on to be service dogs. She was chosen to be a breeder and we put our name in and it was the luck of the draw,” Julie said.
Now that this litter of pups is almost eight weeks old, they are heading to their puppy raisers who will teach them the commands and work with them for over a year. During that time, they will learn the 30 commands needed to move on in their service dog education.
If they do not learn the commands they are excused, according to Jim. If they pass their initial training, they are sent to one of the CCI facilities. There, they are professionally trained to be service dogs.
If their formal training doesn’t go well, they can be excused from the Canine Companion training. Julie said some pups who arrive at CCI for advanced training find that it’s just not for them and want to go back home.
“Others take to it great,” she said. If they get excused from training, they then become change of career dogs — COCs. “Many of them can go be facility dogs, so they can work in the courts. There was an article the other day about a child having to testify and she was terrified. They sent the dog into the box where she was going to be sitting and she just sat right there while she had to testify, so there’s lots of ways in which they can be facility dogs.”
A puppy from Lotus’ first litter went on to be a service dog for a woman with spina abifida and another went on to work with struggling middle school students.
A puppy from the first litter named Happy is now a service dog for an enlisted service member who has PTSD. Some dogs, such as Happy, have to receive additional training for things like nightmare intervention.
“They teach them to know when the person is struggling with a nightmare. We saw a video of Happy pulling a blanket off of a person who was acting like they were having a nightmare and if they still don’t wake up, the dog gets on the bed and puts their paw on their chest so that they wake up,” Julie explained.
Lotus’ second litter was turned in to CCI advanced training last week after they learned their 30 commands.
Julie said they put their name in the hat for getting another breeder dog if one of the advance training dogs is deemed a breeder. Labs and golden retrievers are typically used for the Canine Companions, although sometimes the labs are bred with the golden retrievers. According to Julie, the Canine Companion goal is to whelp 800 puppies a year.
As caretaker breeders, Julie and Jim love being able to watch the puppies grow.
“We get a superbly trained dog to live with us and to be part of our family and Jim births a lot of lambs and we have lots of baby things on this property and we enjoy whelping them (the puppies). I just love hanging out and raising the puppies and seeing what they do,” she said.
“It’s really a great cycle of life the way I look at it. All these pups have different personalities, and each litter is totally different, so it’s fun to see and watch them grow,” Jim said.
When asked if it’s hard to see the pups go after eight weeks, Jim said it’s not, because they’ve still got Lotus and, it’s a nice break from having to clean doggie bathroom boxes.
More about CCI
Since 1975, CCI has been training service dogs for people with disabilities — those in wheelchairs or with hearing deficits or with other developmental disabilities. In early 2018, they expanded their veteran program to introduce a pilot program devoted to training service dogs for military veterans suffering from PTSD.
In the fall of 2018, the first class of dogs and their humans graduated from this program. In total, since 1975, CCI has graduated 7,108 human-dog teams.
373 service and facility dog teams graduated in 2021 and there are 2,653 active graduate teams nationwide, according to the CCI website.
A total of 971 puppies are being raised by 1,054 volunteer puppy raisers and there are currently 131 breeder dogs.
