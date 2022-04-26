Plenty of roads lead to a therapist’s office, and in Sonoma County, there are nonprofits offering mental health care that won’t cost an arm and a leg for people looking to relieve their mental and emotional pain.
SoCoNews reached out to SOS Community Counseling and Humanidad Therapy & Education Services to learn more about offering mental health services for low to no cost in Sonoma County.
Among the resources offered at SOS are counseling clinics in Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa and Cloverdale for individuals, couples, families and children, in-person and through telehealth. The organization also works with law enforcement and youth at risk of slipping into the juvenile justice system, providing counseling sessions and restorative community service opportunities for young people.
At SOS, Executive Director Becky Ennis looks to “redefine” the sliding scale method of payment away from the stereotype and stigma that low cost means low quality care. There’s a perception that pay-what-you-can therapy won’t be as good as what a private practice therapist could offer, she said, charging anywhere from $130 to $200 an hour.
“For effective therapy, you want to see your therapist weekly, at least to start before you start tapering or going biweekly,” she said. “So, within a month, you could easily spend $800 to see a therapist four times. That is really costly and cost prohibitive to many, many people in the county to be able to seek out therapy.”
SOS Community Counseling staff encourage people who can afford a full fee of about $120 an hour to do so with the understanding that it will pay for their therapy and help someone else who cannot afford the same, Ennis said.
The organization works off money set aside and calculates what percentage of their clients they could serve pro bono if they’re facing intense circumstances, she said, “and then we kind of go back and we reverse-engineer the math on how to make that work.”
For instance, if SOS offers practically free counseling to 10% of its clients, the organization must then figure out what percentage of other clients would be paying how much in order to budget its services.
SOS writes grants and seeks donations to help expand the percentage of clients it can serve pro bono and to cover its bases and funders are aware that the nonprofit serves populations that may not always be able to pay for a therapist’s work. SOS provides counseling for youth, monolingual Spanish speakers and homeless people in the local community who often cannot afford a full-fee session, Ennis said.
Sometimes, grant funds are stipulated to completely cover services for, say, victims of the 2017 Tubbs Fires, but otherwise the organization does not offer 100% free sessions except in very unique circumstances.
Insurance is tricky. According to Ennis, SOS works only with contracted partners through the county for third party billing so far. The organization is working on an application to bill Beacon Health Options for the mild to moderate mental health services, she said.
Beacon is a program through Medi-Cal’s Partnership HealthPlan of California, which the organization accepts as insurance, according to the SOS website.
Affordability “in the therapy room,” as Ennis put it, goes beyond fee for service, however. Nubia Padilla, executive director of Humanidad, said Sonoma County has two crises when it comes to mental health: workforce development and the housing crisis.
“They are so interconnected. People, because they don’t have a place to live — it causes all this stress and mental health needs. But it’s the opposite, too. People with mental health needs end up being homeless because they cannot function normally. So, they go hand in hand,” she said.
At Humanidad, Padilla said some clients pay $10 or less while people with more stable jobs may pay up to $50, which still doesn’t fully cover the cost of therapy at about $70. The organization subsidizes the rest, running with the donations and grants it gets, she said, with special thanks to Community Foundation Sonoma County, Kaiser Permanente, St. Joseph and the state.
Both SOS and Humanidad operate as training facilities for up and coming therapists and social workers to gain their mandated hours of supervised practice before they can take their licensing exams. That’s generally 3,000 hours for marriage and family therapists in training, Ennis and Padilla said, which can take years to complete.
Part of what makes accessing mental health care challenging in Sonoma County is that many of those associate therapists gaining their hours cannot afford the cost of living here, either,
Ennis explained.
Over her past couple years as executive director, Ennis said she could recall several graduate students who came to work for SOS and left after graduation because they realized they’d need to live somewhere more affordable to gain hours and test for licensure.
“We have lost some very strong therapists that way, and that’s a detriment to Sonoma County to see those students and those bright eyes walk out and say ‘Thank you so much, it’s been wonderful. I really appreciate everything you’ve given me, but I need to back to Stockton,’” Ennis said.
Plenty of pre-licensed therapists in the area are close to trying for their licenses, which would allow them to charge more for their services, she said. “We have a lot of therapists working more than one therapy job to be able to make ends meet.”
Some organizations require associates to pay to be clinically supervised, she said, in fees to meet with a supervisor to discuss how the associate is doing with their clients. “We don’t do that. Not only do we cover the clinical supervision, we pay our therapists to come to that clinical supervision,” Ennis said. “We’re making an investment in training up the next generation of therapists to be high-quality therapists.”
SOS Community Counseling also offers free trainings twice a month, reimbursement for registration fees and assistance with gaining access to modalities therapists want to learn that aren't available “in-house,” the executive director added.
“We don’t have, in Sonoma County, enough mental health clinicians who are bilingual, bicultural, that can absorb the demand for services that have increased so much,” Padilla said. Humanidad had to close its intake process for a while to care for the clients it already had before opening up again, she said.
“And the focus of Humanidad is to train MFTs and clinical social workers to provide mental health services that are culturally-informed, or culturally relevant,” she said. Acknowledging culture can factor greatly in providing effective support, Padilla said. A Latinx person with a depressed son living at home may not resonate with a more Anglo-centric view that there’s something unusual about adults living with their parents when it’s fairly common in other cultures, for example.
The last report she’d seen counted the 327 individuals served by the organization. Padilla said that while the agency is entirely Latinx, “people like me, with accents, all of that,” there still aren’t as many bilingual and bicultural clinicians there as she'd like.
Padilla said there’s stigma to overcome surrounding mental health in Latinx communities, “but once they overcome the stigma, the problem is to find clinicians that really relate to them and can provide service that is culturally relevant to them.”
And then the financial barrier sets in, since would-be clients don’t always have insurance, or legal status, she said. Sometimes, people have insurance that doesn’t cover mental health, or insurance that does but only for a series of short sessions.
For now, Humanidad Therapy & Education Services is slowly returning to a hybrid model of telehealth and one-on-one meetings for therapy sessions under this season of omicron. Padilla mentioned her hope for success in this since telehealth can be especially helpful for clients who don’t have access to transportation or childcare to receive services in person.
There’s a high need for mental health services in the county, as local organizations have communicated, and “SOS is trying to hold both sides of the equation,” Ennis said. “We’re trying to hold the people that need the therapy and want the therapy with the people that are providing the therapy and making it work for both because it’s extremely challenging to live in this county. It’s just very expensive.”
Locally, Ennis said she’s excited about whatever will come of upcoming collaboration between mental health organizations, like SOS and Humanidad, to be brought together by Community Foundation Sonoma County to work on their strengths and challenges reaching communities in need.
