The Pacific Coast Air Museum, or PCAM, has faced challenges since the pandemic, but they are preparing for there to be some fun activities throughout the fall.
However, first, they want people to know that there is no Wings Over Wine Country air show this year, despite recent scam efforts to sell tickets to it.
“We have been receiving calls on this matter so thank you to those who have brought this to our attention. For those who may not be aware, our 2021 Wings Over Wine Country Air Show has been canceled. This decision was made earlier in the year and will not be changed. On July 12, a Facebook page was created by an anonymous individual along with a Facebook event page for the Wings Over Wine Country 2021 Air Show. These are not real and are complete scams. Do not try to buy any tickets from them and please report these pages if you come across them,” PCAM said in a statement.
The air show is slated to return in 2022, depending on conditions.
However, the lack of the air show doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to do and see at PCAM this fall.
Every Thursday at PCAM people can enjoy Hot Dog Thursday, where for $6 they can get a hot dog, chips and a drink and sit amongst PCAM’s collection of aircraft or find a shady spot in the historic Butler Hangar. There are some new visiting aircraft to admire and don't be surprised if they feel like taking to the skies.
COVID guidelines are in place. Masks required except when eating, your food will be handed to you and tables will be spaced out by the aircraft. We will have people walking around to clean the tables as they become vacant.
Also on offer are Open Cockpit Weekends. PCAM raises the canopies and opens the doors to give you an unobstructed view inside a genuine fighter plane, attack plane, transport or helicopter.
Visitors can even sit inside some of the planes and see what it was like to be the pilot or crew. On some planes, the controls are still hooked up to the control surfaces, so if people move the stick or wheel, they can see the ailerons or elevator move. It’s a great way to learn about how a plane is controlled.
Some of the docents who guide you into the planes actually flew these very same aircraft, and they’ll be happy to tell you all about it.
The next Open Cockpit Month is Aug. 21 and 22, and features the rededication of PCAM’s UH-1 Huey at 10 a.m. on the Aug. 21.
Finally, in September, PCAM welcomes the 2021 Wheels & Wings Care Show, a gathering of restored classic cars from every era, and muscle cars of every description.
The cars will be parked for display right next to some of the PCAM’s high-performance historic aircraft. In addition to viewing the cars and the aircraft, there will be food and drinks for sale, and exhibition of performance cars, open cockpit displays, and a raffle with a Grand Prize of a ride in a Warbird. The Wheels & Wings Car Show is a fundraiser for the Pacific Coast Air Museum.
Tickets are $10 for kids ages 8 and over, with kids 7 and under getting in for free. Buy tickets in advance at the PCAM Gift Shop or at the gate the day of the event. If you want to show your car, entry fees are $20, which includes two general admission wristbands.
PCAM Wings & Wheels takes place Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. To register please click here for the registration form. To pay online, click here for “donation” to PCAM and add Wings & Wheels in the comments section of the form.
For more information on PCAM, location, hours or events, go to www.pacficicoastairmuseum.org.
