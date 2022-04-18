In its eighth year, AVFest, formerly the Alexander Valley Film Festival, is headed back to big screens and event venues across the county. AVFest will be a 10-day celebration, with screenings from Santa Rosa to Cloverdale. The festival begins April 29 and wraps up on May 8.
“Last year we had a full 10 days, although it was 90% virtual. We had a full 10 days with a couple of pick-up dinner events or we had a drive-in or two. This year, all 10 days will be in person. That means that the expansion and growth we experienced online, we’re parlaying into an in-person experience,” said AVFilm Executive Director Kathryn Hecht.
This year, the film festival will also have more programmed film blocks.
“To have those programmers join us for the festival and bring their perspective and lens is invaluable,” Hecht said.
A block focused on films centering on Latine/x creators and themes, titled “Americanos from Here and There,” was curated by Cine+Mas founder Lucho Ramirez.
“Our shared history with Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and the rest of the Americas has left its indelible mark, and these exchanges continue to shape our culture,” reads a portion of a description of Ramirez’ curated film block. Americanos from Here and There has films that span sci-fi to western to documentary.
Bianka Bell’s curated film block “Listen to their Stories: A Lens into the Black Human Experience” centers on Black creators and themes.
“We tackle the experiences and perspectives of a wide spectrum of folks within this community: Black women, queer Black people, Black professionals, Black mothers, daughters and brothers; those who have endured the consequences of an unfair justice system, and those just trying to make it to the next day. Though many of these narratives exist in a heavy light, the lessons they will teach are invaluable. Lean in with your ears, and listen with an open heart,” Bell wrote in a description of her film block on the AVFest website.
A block called “The most controversial act I’ve committed is being true to myself: LGBTQIA Perspectives” focuses on LGBTQ+ creators and themes and was curated by Chelsea Kurnick, who also serves as chair of Santa Rosa-based Positive Images.
“There’s a lot to learn about here – from the untold stories of punk dyke culture in 1980s London to the present-day challenges young Two Spirit people face. As a horror fan, I am positively giddy about the suspenseful shorts program we’ve got in store for you,” reads a description from Kurnick about the block on the AVFest website. “It’s free of jump scares and gore but filled with surprises that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Although these films will interest all AVFest attendees, as a queer programmer, I’m programming with a queer and trans audience in mind. This block is for us.”
This year’s festival, especially coming off of going nearly all virtual last year, is geared toward being a celebration of “healing, humanity and art.”
“It loops back around to connecting through film. I think an important distinction of art as a healing tool or modality is that, if we know studies show isolation leads to feelings of depression and loneliness, then gathering should offer the antidote to that. But gathering with a purpose and gathering around a shared interest of movies and film and media then creates an even broader sense of belonging,” Hecht said.
In between regular film showings, a host of special events will help connect participating festival-goers. One event, billed as AVFest Live!, will include a live showing of “Attack, Decay, Release,” a film shown across multiple screens that marries animation, old film clips from the Prelinger Archives and film shot by writer-director H.P. Mendoza.
“Attack, Decay, Release” chronicles the journey of humankind trying to find a new home after Earth is ravaged by a pandemic. It tracks the advent of agriculture to the Industrial Revolution to the fight for human rights around the world, while also using music from an album Mendoza wrote for his husband in 2012. A showing of the film at The Lost Church in Santa Rosa will open with a live musical set by Mendoza.
“It was designed to be seen with people and their friends,” Mendoza said, noting that in the midst of the film, there are moments where “dance” is written across the screens. Initially created as part of a project from The Svane Family Foundation that would allow it to be shown as part of an exhibit, Mendoza wanted “Attack, Decay, Release” to feel like a party.
Though the film was created during the pandemic, “Attack, Decay, Release” follows a pandemic storyline that Mendoza created 10 years ago with the album. The sci-fi element of the album took on new meaning with the advent of the pandemic, and Mendoza used it as an outlet to explore his own feelings.
“The interesting thing about what I’m doing is that … these are things that I’m talking about with my friends all of the time. In the wake of the pandemic, I’m working out of what all of us are going through,” Mendoza said.
Getting diversity to the table
For the AVFilm, fostering a deeper sense of belonging goes beyond making a concentrated effort to include more films by Latine/x, Black and LGBTQ+ creators. It also means looking at how to best reach community members where they are — like introducing festival programming in Windsor and Santa Rosa. Or how the best way to approach a more equitable film screening process — by compensating the screening team.
“The way we deployed the screening team this year is a reflection of this internal work — prioritizing diversity, equity and belonging,” Hecht said, noting that Kurnick, the festival’s film programmer and development programmer worked to help conceptualize a way to compensate the screening team in a way that would “allow for a broader and more diverse group of screeners to participate. She’s also managing the screening team for the first time to ensure that we’re pairing, making sure that diverse creators and their artwork are being viewed by diverse members of the community.”
“Most people who have time to volunteer we have found are white, over 55 and retired. That’s why we took this path, why we went in the direction to pay people so, if they have to offset child care or take time off of work, then their time is compensated. By prioritizing that, that’s how we get diversity to the table,” Hecht said.
To find out more about this year’s film festival, go to avfilmpresents.org.
Special Events Dates and Prices
Friday, April 29: Opening Night Film + Block Party
The Clover Theater and First Street in Cloverdale
$100
Saturday, April 30: Neighbor Night Film + Dinner
Alexander Valley Hall
$85
Sunday, May 1: Film Fest Petaluma Shorts
Orsi Family Vineyards in Healdsburg
$12
Monday, May 2: Hospitality Industry Night
Lo & Behold in Healdsburg
$50
Tuesday, May 3: Progressive Dinner + Film
Mercury Wines, Diavola, and Catelli’s in Geyserville
$125
Wednesday, May 4: Arthouse in the Vineyard
Trentadue Winery in Geyserville
$25
Thursday, May 5: Flip the Script: New Media Exploration
Cafe Noto in Windsor
FREE
Friday, May 6: AVFest Live!
The Lost Church in Santa Rosa
$25
Saturday, May 7: AVFest Celebrates Latinx Creators
Orsi Family Vineyards in Healdsburg
$25
Sunday, May 8: Closing Night Film + Awards Reception
Barndiva and The Matheson in Healdsburg
$50
Tickets and Passes
To purchase tickets and passes for this year’s AVFest, go to avfilmpresents.org
Individual tickets for regular screenings are $12 for individuals and $5 for students.
All Access passes are $500
Open weekend passes are $350
Closing weekend passes are $250
Gold film lover passes are $150
Pass includes entry for one to all regularly priced in-person and online screenings, Q&As, and panels in the festival. Includes entry for one to the Closing Night Screening and Awards Celebration.
Student passes are $25
Pass includes entry for one to all regularly-priced in-person and online screenings, Q&As, and panels in the festival. Does not include special events.
AVFest/Petaluma Film Fest shorts
Pass includes entry for one to both in-person Petaluma Film Fest shorts blocks and panels on May 1, plus virtual access to online shorts, Q&As, and panels.
