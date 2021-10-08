As COVID-19 case rates decline, health officers for the nine Bay Area jurisdictions that require face coverings in most indoor public spaces reached consensus on criteria that dictates when to lift those health orders.
According to a press release from the County of Sonoma, the nine jurisdictions — the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma and the City of Berkeley — will lift the indoor masking requirement in public spaces not subject to state masking rules when all the following occur:
● The jurisdiction reaches the moderate (yellow) COVID-19 transmission tier, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and remains there for at least three weeks; and
● COVID-19 hospitalizations in the jurisdiction are low and stable, in the judgment of the health officer; and
● 80% of the jurisdiction’s total population is fully vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson (booster doses not considered) OR eight weeks have passed since a COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for emergency use by federal and state authorities for 5- to 11-year-olds.
Bay Area health departments issued the indoor masking requirements for their respective jurisdictions on Aug. 3 following a summer surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
With regional data showing that the surge is now receding, and with the Bay Area as one of the most vaccinated regions in the country, health officers from the nine jurisdictions agree it is time to plan for a transition.
“It is no accident that transmission is slowing in Sonoma County. Public health interventions, including the masking requirement, are working,” Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s health officer, said in a statement. “We believe that health orders, along with vaccination, outreach and education are all adding layers of protection against COVID-19 in our community – and saving lives.”
According to Sonoma County’s most recent COVID case data, the case rate per 100,000 people per day for vaccinated people is 4.8. The county’s case rate for unvaccinated people is 17.3.
77% of the county’s 12 and older population is fully vaccinated and 8% is partially vaccinated.
If the criteria to lift the local indoor mask mandate is met, it would not prevent businesses, nonprofits, churches or others with public indoor spaces from imposing their own requirements.
The criteria were developed to assist in determining the safest time to lift the indoor masking orders, based on regional scientific and medical consensus, according to the press release.
The criteria also provide safety for school children, ages 5-11, who need the added protection of masks in the community to keep case rates low so they can remain in school until they can get vaccinated.
“California’s health guidance for the use of face coverings will remain in effect after local masking requirements are lifted, meaning that people who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 must continue to wear masks in businesses and indoor public spaces,” according to the press release,” according to the press release.
The state also requires face coverings for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in health-care facilities, public transit and in adult and senior care facilities.
The state’s masking guidelines in K-12 schools would also not be affected by changes to local health orders.
For Sonoma County COVID related information and case rate data, visit the county website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.