In a virtual panel, representatives of Sonoma County’s Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) business community spoke about the ongoing challenges minority-owned businesses face in the area, particularly following years of wildfires and the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.
The “Economic Perspective: BIPOC Impacts” event was hosted by the Sonoma County Economic Development Board, and featured a presentation on the minority-owned business trends in California by Stanford economist Marlene Orozco.
Orozco spoke on a variety of topics regarding both the proliferation of BIPOC businesses throughout Sonoma County and California, as well as the barriers to economic success they face, such as inequitable access to resources and financial knowledge. Similarly, women of color in particular face barriers such as the need to care for children or families.
There are some positives, however, such as the growth of the Latino business community. Self-employed Latinos have increased 40% over recent years, compared to 4% in all other groups. The number of self-employed white Californians has been declining.
However, Orzoco said that there is a $451 billion opportunity gap among California’s Latino business community; that is, $451 billion that could be added to the world’s fifth largest economy if structural barriers to BIPOC business ownership were addressed.
Among her recommendations, Orozco advocated for ensuring state infrastructure dollars go to BIPOC-owned business owners, who she said own businesses in the related construction, transportation and warehouse industries at a higher rate.
Orozco was the first BIPOC keynote speaker featured by the EDB.
Chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Lynda Hopkins gave opening remarks regarding the need for inclusion of BIPOC communities in government and economics in Sonoma County.
“I think for too long we have not incorporated equity into our economic development work,” Hopkins said. “It’s important to start out by owning the challenges that we face in Sonoma County, which is that quite frankly, Sonoma County is long overdue for a reckoning on equity — and specifically a reckoning for addressing long standing racial inequities we see in our community, our society and our economy.
“Inequities have always existed in Sonoma County, and unfortunately our years of wildfires, floods and the ongoing pandemic have only exacerbated them. It’s one of the reasons we are very committed at the County of Sonoma to establishing and supporting equity work within the community.”
Hopkins said that the county is currently working to increase equity, with aspects of racial equity included in the current five-year strategic plan. These include the creation of the Office of Equity, which has recently formed an Equity Core Team consisting of county employees from all departments to ensure the county is engaging in equity both as an employer and a governmental agency. The county is also working to ensure its workforce represents the demographics of those it serves.
“This is really critical. I really believe our government needs to look like and represent the public that we serve,” Hopkins said.
She closed her remarks saying that county officials need to listen to minority residents, and follow the leadership of communities of color.
The panel included four small business owners: Malia Anderson, who operates Style by Malia; Juan Hernandez of Ceser Capital; Osvaldo “Ozzy” Jimenez, Vice Mayor of Healdburg who owns Noble Folk Ice Cream and Pie Bar in Healdsburg and Santa Rosa; and Teresita Fernández, of Michoacana Ice Cream.
“I’ve seen economic development in this county change over the past 35 years. I still see the challenges. I see the gaps in our communities that aren’t being met,” Jimenez said.
The panel was moderated by North Bay Business Journal Publisher Lorez Bailey.
The entire event is viewable on the Sonoma County Economic Development Board’s Facebook page.
