Earlier this week on March 16, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and public health leaders recognized the two-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two years ago this week, the county health officer issued a shelter-in-place order as the virus spread across the Bay Area.
The grim milestone was marked with a message posted to YouTube from Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chair James Gore.
In the recorded statement, Gore paid tribute to health care workers, the county’s health partners, and the community for crucial work that saved lives, reduced hospitalizations and slowed transmission of the deadly and relentless virus.
“Thank you for all your hard work, your sacrifices and your partnership in helping to keep ourselves, our families and our community as safe as possible. I would also like to thank our many community partners, our hospitals, our federally qualified health centers, our home health medical teams, the Sonoma County Medical Association and our many community-based organizations and the massive army of volunteers who have worked tirelessly for the past two years to educate, advocate and vaccinate the public,” Gore said.
Gore also paid tribute to the 481 lives that have been lost in Sonoma County due to COVID-19.
“We want to recognize and pay tribute to those residents who have lost their friends and family members and who know all too well the real dangers and consequences of this virus,” Gore said.
In a press release from the County of Sonoma, Gore said Sonoma County has weathered the pandemic far better than most places in the United States and has emerged stronger from the relationships that have been forged.
“Countless lives have been saved by the tireless efforts of our local health care workers, who worked around the clock to care for more than 2,700 Sonoma County residents who became hospitalized with severe cases of COVID-19 over the last two years,” Gore said in the press release. “We are grateful for their dedication and professionalism during the most challenging public health emergency the county has ever faced.”
According to county statistics, 81% of Sonoma County residents age 5 and older are now fully vaccinated and 64% of the eligible population is now boosted, compared to 57% of Californians.
Over the course of the pandemic, 97 people per 100,000 Sonoma County residents died from COVID-19, compared to 222 deaths per 100,000 in California and 291 deaths per 100,000 in the United States.
According to the county press release, on this anniversary, the county department of health services thanked local hospitals, federally qualified health centers, home health medical teams, community-based organizations, the Sonoma County Medical Association, education leaders, promotoras and vaccination volunteers.
The department also saluted the county health staff, epidemiology and logistics teams. and the COVID-19 Urgent Response and Aid team, which includes groups such as Latino Service Providers, Corazón Healdsburg, IsoCare Network, La Luz Center and others.
“The pandemic forced organizations across the county to break down silos and collaborate for the common good. The bonds that emerged during the pandemic will last long after it is over, helping Public Health address an array of other problems that threaten the health of our communities in the present and the future,” Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said in a statement.
Tina Rivera, director of Sonoma County health services, said the pandemic’s disproportionate impacts on disadvantaged communities underscored the need for developing equitable solutions that prioritize resources for the people most negatively impacted.
“We now have a structure that will allow us to have a sustained effort to address inequities. It is integrated in everything we do,” Rivera said in a statement. “But we still have work ahead to rectify systemic imbalances that unfairly place a heavier burden on the shoulders of a few.”
Since March 2, 2020, when the first case of COVID-19 was detected in the county, more than 83,000 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Sonoma County.
For more information, including how to get vaccinated, visit SoCoEmergency.org/vaccine
