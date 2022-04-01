The Botanical Bus is challenging the mindset that wellness practices such as massage and acupuncture should be considered a luxury. The organization, founded by Jocelyn Boreta and cofounder Angeles Quiñones, provides every wellness option at no cost. The mobile bus offers physical therapy, clinical nutrition, herbalism and more by bilingual and bicultural practitioners. Tamales and aguas frescas are on site for people to enjoy. The entire experience is meant to relax clients and provide them with the kind of therapy they might not do regularly.
Boreta said the idea came about seven years ago. She was working with Quiñones at the Land Path’s Bayer Farm. Boreta said as they began to organize, community members started joining organically. Then, they began to offer workshops with their promotora community all around the county.
“When we started offering workshops at La Luz, they just kept on getting bigger and bigger. And we started saying, ‘We really want to launch a clinic that meets this incredible knowledge that exists in the community around herbal medicine and nutrition,’” Boreta said.
The clinic launched in 2019. As a nonprofit, they began to bring clinical services to vineyards and worksite clinics. Boreta wanted to center it around herbalism because it is a culturally-centered form of care.
“We could really see that it empowers individuals and Latinas and Indigenous communities to embody their knowledge of health and wellness and to empower their community too,” Boreta said.
“Plants can really connect people to a place. Immigrant populations where there's displacement, sometimes even just the smell of a plant can bring someone home and kind of into their sense of self and belonging. And when it comes to providing mental health services, it's really critical in Sonoma County that we're providing mental health services to the Spanish speaking, Latino Indigenous community. We really feel like herbalism is central to that,” she said.
Boreta is actively looking for volunteer practitioners who can help bring more worksite clinics to vineyards. She said this idea started from following her heart. After becoming a mother for the first time, she felt the most empowering thing for her as a new mom was to take care of her family with the resources around her — through her connection with Earth.
Sabina Rafaela is from Guerrero, Mexico but lives in Sonoma. Rafaela has been working with Lideres Campesinas for almost 12 years and is one of the founders of the committee of Lideres Campesinas in the Sonoma-Napa area. With Botanical Bus, she has been collaborating for two years.
“A lot of women work in the fields and are the most marginalized. Our mission is to strengthen the leadership in the campesina,” Rafaela said in Spanish.
Rafaela said one of the most parts of the Botanical Bus is how people do not need to worry about how much the services would normally cost. Rafaela visited a worksite with Boreta and said seeing people rejoice with happiness was impressive.
“Listening to them and hearing them give thanks, it's exciting and happy. I hope these services continue because there is so much need,” she said.
Lulu Centurion is a doula and a practitioner who has been working with Botanical Bus since it began. Centurion does traditional medicine and gives massages, she said she began to do so because of her women ancestors.
“My grandma, my great grandma, my mother. It is such a varied area, I work with women who just had a baby, starting menstruation, etc.,” Centurion said in Spanish.
Carolina Dehesa Rosillo was told by a friend to attend. Rosillo had never attended and went on to see what was going on.
“This is really good for people, there's information about diabetes, it is a really nice event,” Rosillo said in Spanish. “Maybe in the future I could volunteer, to give back to the community. I like to see Latinos together and supporting one another.”
Israel Giron, a Windsor resident, was told by his wife about the event. He wanted a massage but received acupuncture instead — his waist has been hurting for a while.
“It is really good they offer these services for the community,” he said.
“People come because they feel bad physically, but traditional medicine goes hand in hand with emotions. You work physically, emotionally and mentally. It is good to see people leave because they leave much better than how they arrived,” Centurion said.
Centurion said the most important lesson people attending should learn is they come first.
“They have to love themselves, take care of their body, their mind and their spirit. That way everything can be in harmony,” she said.
“I am accomplishing my life mission with this. We work with a lot of love and we welcome everyone,” Centurion said.
