Sonoma County Sheriff candidate and former Healdsburg Police Chief Kevin Burke announced that he is withdrawing from the sheriff race, citing reasons relating to his health. As of March 14, Burke will no longer be actively campaigning, according to a statement from his campaign.
In the statement, which was posted to social media, Burke said while this has been one of the most difficult personal decisions he’s made, he is grateful for the support shown for his campaign over the last few months.
Burke announced his candidacy for the sheriff seat on Jan. 10 and following his announcement, received endorsements from several local elected officials including Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch, Healdsburg Mayor Ozzy Jimenez, Vice Mayor Ariel Kelley, Councilmember Evelyn Mitchell, Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers and Santa Rosa Councilmember Victoria Fleming, just to name a few.
“I am humbled by the sheer number of Sonoma County residents who share the vision of inclusive and transparent law enforcement for our community. While I am unable to continue, I am honored to have had you in my corner,” Burke said in the statement.
Burke’s campaign platform was one centered around his blueprint for a safer community, including focusing on public safety; community-based policing; emergency preparedness; strengthening and repairing relationships of the sheriff’s office; employee wellness; recruitment; homelessness, addiction and mental health; oversight and transparency; incident investigation and accountability; jail management; and training for better outcomes.
A 10-year veteran of the Healdsburg Police Department, Burke retired from the department in 2021.
Burke joined the police department in November 2010 and succeeded former Healdsburg Chief Susan Jones.
Prior to his time in Healdsburg, Burke worked as the chief of police for the City of Lakeport. He is also a former prosecutor with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and was a sergeant with the Los Angeles Police Department.
“I am very grateful for the support that I have received from our Healdsburg community and beyond.This was a very difficult decision but at the end of the day I had to put my health first and listen to the advice of my family, close friends and doctors,” Burke told SoCoNews.
Burke did not mention whether he is endorsing any of the current sheriff’s candidates.
Sheriff candidates include Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office retiree Dave Edmonds, former San Mateo County Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram and Carl Tennenbaum, a retired San Francisco police officer.
