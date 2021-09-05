Few issues in Sonoma County are as impactful to the local economy — or as divisive among residents — as cannabis cultivation.
With an update to the county cannabis cultivation ordinance that would potentially allow for a streamlined permitting process planned to be deliberated in 2024 now that an environmental impact report (EIR) is underway, Permit Sonoma is requesting members of the public participate in an online survey to express their views are certain options regarding cultivation regulations.
The Cannabis Visioning Survey asks respondents 18 questions on a range of topics related to the regulation of cannabis cultivation, such as whether it should be confined to inclusion zones, how large of operations should be permitted and which impacts are most important to mitigate.
Many of the survey’s questions are highly technical and involve ranking up to six different policy options, while others are simpler, such as asking whether a temporary moratorium should be imposed on cannabis permitting.
According to an Aug. 31 press release from Permit Sonoma, the results of the survey, which will close on Sept. 6, will be presented during the Sept. 28 Board of Supervisors workshop on cannabis regulation.
“Robust public feedback is essential for the success of this project. The survey will be instrumental in understanding the public’s goals and addressing potential tradeoffs,” said Permit Sonoma Supervising Planner Crystal Acker, who is managing the ordinance update.
Permit Sonoma also held eight visioning sessions in early August to obtain more detail and clarity from members of the public on the new cannabis ordinance.
The Sept. 28 board workshop will “set goals for the ordinance update effort.” Staff will work with the community in late 2021 and early 2022 to develop a draft ordinance framework, with a consultant being chosen to conduct the EIR also in early 2022. After completion of the EIR, required by California law, the draft ordinance will go before the board of supervisors for possible adoption.
(1) comment
The survey instrument is invalid. Not designed by anyone familiar with survey design.
