Following new guidance from the California Department of Public Health and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Sonoma County is providing booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to certain immunocompromised individuals in Sonoma County.
Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase is encouraging residents to contact their primary healthcare physicians to see whether or not they are eligible for the booster shots and if so, to arrange to get a third shot.
Last week, the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized third doses of both Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccines for certain immunocompromised people such as organ transplant recipients, cancer patients and those undergoing hemodialysis or immunosuppressive therapies.
“It’s important to remind people that this booster is not intended for everyone at this point,” Mase said in a statement. “This additional dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine should be considered only for people with moderate to severe immune compromise due to a medical condition or being a recipient of immunosuppressive medications or treatments.”
The CDC has estimated that 2.7% of the U.S. population would qualify for the booster. In a press release, Mase emphasized that these are individuals who are most likely to have a lower response to the initial two-dose mRNA vaccine series.
According to the same county press release, studies have shown that vaccines are only 59 to 72% effective among immunocompromised individuals while being 90 to 94% effective among the rest of the population.
A third dose has not yet been authorized by the FDA for all recipients, however, the CDC has indicated that a broader range of individuals eligible for the booster shot may be coming as soon as September.
As of Aug. 20, 72% of the county’s eligible population is fully vaccinated while another 8% is partially vaccinated.
According to state guidance, if someone is eligible for an additional mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, the dose should be the same vaccine as the initial two-dose mRNA series of either Pfizer or Moderna.
To find out where you can get vaccinated or tested, visit the county website.
