After attempts to contact winery owners and picketing at Simi Winery in November, North Bay Jobs With Justice changed its strategy and reached out to winery clients last month.
The intention was to spread awareness on the petition created a while ago which highlights five priorities for farmworkers as outlined in NBJWJ’s “5 for Farmworkers” petition: language justice, disaster insurance, community safety observers, premium hazard pay, clean bathrooms and water. The organization visited wineries in Sonoma County that they had previously reached out to about the petition but that had not signed it. However, the organization did not say it would be visiting the locations on March 26. This was the first time the organization distributed information directly to customers.
NBJWJ Vice President Ana Salgado said she believed winery customers could possibly change their perspective after learning what the organization is actively working for.
“It is like when you do not know something. All of the sudden the opportunity to learn and educate yourself is presented to you and we are giving them that opportunity,” Salgado said in Spanish.
On March 26, different groups of people from NBJWJ visited a total of 15 wineries, speaking directly to customers and handing out flyers that explained 5 for Farmworkers. Executive Director Max Bell Alper said customers were supportive and thanked people for their work. A direct donation was made by a customer at Kendall Jackson Winery, with the donation going directly to UndocuFund, a disaster relief organization.
When the group went to Dutton Estate Winery, they were asked to leave. Alper attempted to speak with the manager who asked him to leave, about the information he was giving out but was told “not today.” He said he was trying to run a business but did not say anything further. The manager escorted Alper out while physically moving him toward the exit.
A statement from the Dutton family sent to SoCoNews through a spokesperson on April 1 after being asked about the encounter reads: “No one was pushed at the winery, and we have numerous witnesses that have confirmed that. Our staff is trained in hospitality and knows how to effectively handle these types of situations. The winery is on private property and is not a public tasting room. Visits can only occur with a scheduled appointment. The facts are that Max Alper and 12 members of North Bay Jobs with Justice, trespassed onto private property, were aggressively hostile with our guests, ignored repeated requests to leave our guests alone and refused to leave the premises.”
At the second location by the same winery, the group was also asked to leave but as they were told to do so a client said “to keep up the good work” as she received a flyer.
“They want good conditions and I want them to have good conditions. Why would I not want them to have good conditions?” Beth White, a customer at Dutton Winery, said.
“Why would they be out there doing it if they did not need support in improving conditions? We all have to wake up to what it takes to create what we enjoy. Otherwise, it is not fair for everybody,” she said.
Alper added with the positive responses from clients, it shows the more they are informed about working conditions, more clients will support the cause, and vineyard owners will eventually have to comply with the five priorities outlined in the petition.
“A lot of workers do not speak the language; they cannot speak up and let people walk all over them. It has happened for many years and those people have not been able to be defended or get justice” said Marisol Angeles, member of NBJWJ, in Spanish.
Anabel Garcia worked at wineries and vineyards for 10 years picking and cutting leaves. Garcia said the American dream no longer exists because of how costly housing has become.
“People say they are going to ‘tardear’ which means they are working in the afternoon for someone else. People are working night and day,” she said.
Garcia added her experience working has always involved dirty restrooms with cold water in the morning and water so hot it’s undrinkable in the afternoon.
“They only clean the restrooms once a week but around 20 to 25 people use them every day, we do not have any benefits. They have the moral obligation to clean them at least twice,” Garcia said.
She also expressed the importance of safe working conditions during fires. She worked while smoke was in the air several times.
“I would like for us to get half extra pay when we work during those times,” she said.
Fausto Guzman, who is of the Indigenous triqui tribe and speaks triqui, said it would be great for workshops and training to be done in his language.
“Sometimes my colleagues have to learn Spanish to communicate and when we speak our language, they just stare but I don’t know if it's to learn or for what,” he said in Spanish.
This year the county board of supervisors has created an ad hoc committee about access to evacuation zones in agriculture areas. NBJWJ is asking to have a policy in place by June 1.
“Our community here has been on the frontlines of climate change and we have a historic opportunity to do the right thing and listen to the most vulnerable workers. We hope the board of supervisors and the wine industry will join us in listening to the workers and listening to the land,” Alper said.
