Dear local news supporter,
Changes are coming to your local news experience. Effective April 28, the email newsletters that publish every Monday and Thursday will go on hiatus. At the same time, we will cease publication of our print newspaper, the Healdsburg Tribune. This decision came after much research, thought and deliberation into the sustainability of a locally owned small town news organization.
We don’t make this decision lightly. While these newsletters will stop, the nonprofit Sonoma County Local News Initiative will carry on, and we invite you to follow along. We know there is a need for quality local reporting, from youth sports, to investigative journalism, to in-depth features on your friends, family and neighbors, to deep dives into local government.
If you are a recurring donor, please continue your support as we move forward, together, into the future. This will allow us to meet our obligations to our employees and to our vendors, which are all locally owned businesses.
Our nonprofit vision states: Our journalism provides local citizens the information they need to make the best possible decisions about their lives, their communities, their governments and their shared civic and cultural life.
We believe in that vision more than ever, and as we enter this transition into a new, nimble, digital form, we will devote ourselves to reporting on the issues you care about most, and find innovative ways to provide you that news.
Is there a future for local news in rural Sonoma County? We certainly believe there is, but the path forward is unclear. The nonprofit Sonoma County Local News Initiative will take a break, focus on ending this phase with integrity, and labor over the spring and summer to plan a financially sustainable and locally trusted model that fills this important need. Will we be successful? We believe so, but it remains to be seen.
We have been candid about our struggles and triumphs, and that transparency will continue. Watch your email inbox for updates and opportunities to get involved.
Questions? Reach out to us via future@soconews.org
-Sonoma County Local News Initiative Board of Directors
