‘Chronic Catastrophe’ — a four-part podcast series exploring how the residents of Sonoma County have been affected by recurring natural disasters — was the product of four Santa Rosa Junior College journalism students. The series is now being broadcast nationally by National Public Radio.
The students — Lauren Spates, Rebecca Bell, Nick Vides and Maritza Camacho — began working on the series last February. Under the supervision of Anne Belden, journalism adviser and publisher of the student-run newspaper The Oak Leaf, and with grant funding, the students completed their task in late September.
Spates, Vides and Bell recently sat down with SoCoNews to tell their story (Camacho has since transferred from SRJC to San Diego State University). Vides is an assistant editor at The Oak Leaf, where he specializes in photography and videography. Bell, who earned her bachelor’s in art from Sonoma State University and a master’s in Latin American Studies from San Diego State prior to taking journalism courses, has a background working for nonprofits pursuing social justice, and as an ESL teacher.
Spates received her bachelor’s in journalism from the University of Maryland 10 years prior to enrolling in journalism courses at the JC in 2018 to refresh her portfolio, and she said the idea for the project arrived mid-pandemic, with the possibility of a grant for emerging journalists from the California Humanities organization.
“We were coming off the pandemic at the end of last semester — it had been a tough semester,” said Spates, who now works as Belden’s teaching aid. “We weren’t doing a lot of the big work that The Oak Leaf usually does, so we were looking for a big project to take on, particularly while we had to be separate at our houses.”
Spates and her classmates knew they wanted to talk about the experience of living through frequent fires and floods, but saw an opportunity to address what they considered a gap in coverage: the human cost of living in an area plagued by chronic catastrophe. And it was also important to them to talk about disasters garnering less national media coverage than “fires in Wine Country,” namely flooding and poor air quality.
The first three episodes are divided into specific aspects of a person and how they are affected by continuously living on the cusp of ruin.
In the first episode, “The Mind,” narrated by Camacho, the journalists explored whether post-traumatic stress disorder was an appropriate term for what Sonoma County residents have gone through since the Tubbs Fire four years ago.
Looking at the emotional toll repeated evacuations and loss take on those living in the area each wildfire season, the podcast team found that PTSD may be an insufficient term, as it implies something is over. Similarly, “trigger” isn’t an adequate term for what the county goes through when wildfires threaten to displace us each fall, as each fire season threatens an event of an equal or greater magnitude, not a mere reminder of past trauma.
“We don’t think trigger really fits,” Spates said. “(What happened each year) is not a quieter version — it’s not really a trigger.”
In episode two, narrated by Spates, the team explores how toxins dispersed into the air during wildfires, or spread through floods, affect the body. For instance, the podcast looks at how cognitive function is diminished when persons who may have to evacuate are hunkered down indoors, where the only air coming in is smokey. The ability to make good decisions may be limited when it’s needed the most.
Also, whether it comes from nearby fires or is carried by the winds over long distances, exposure to smoke on a regular basis is damaging to the body — particularly the lungs.
“The Bay Area sees itself as a pretty health-conscious area. We know that smoking is bad for us, but what we don’t realize is we’re all basically smoking now because our air quality is so poor,” Spates said.
Episode three, narrated by Vides, tackles how the spirit — or one’s sense of identity, family and community — is affected when one loses everything or constantly has to prepare for potential losses. However, people can find new meaning, even after total loss.
One example the podcasters highlighted was the story of an SRJC instructor who lost her home in the Tubbs Fire, including books she taught from that she’d collected from all over the world. Years later, she would find herself reaching for a book, only to remember that they were missing — a piece of her was missing.
After moving from the area to Idaho, where she realized far fewer people were aware of the threats of climate change with which she herself was so intimately acquainted, she decided to remake herself as a climate activist.
In the final episode, narrated by Bell, the podcasters ask whether it’s worth it to stay, interviewing those who were swayed to leave Sonoma County following years of natural disasters, or else those who have doubled down, for one reason or another, determined to stay.
Some decide to stay because they’ve put their roots down here and nowhere else would feel like home. For others, it’s a matter of not abandoning their post — of becoming part of the solution to an area afflicted with so many seemingly insurmountable problems.
Also, as Bell notes, the question of leaving is one of privilege: many lack the economic means to travel, or else may be compelled to stay because of family ties.
Spates is clear that, even after working on these big questions for months, there’s not a ton in the way of silver linings. Climate change is here, and the problems Sonoma County are a mere bellwether of what’s to come across the globe, she said.
There’s no easy solution to climate change, nor are there any easy solutions to coping with the trauma of recurrent catastrophe. Everyone has to learn to cope by themselves, and there may be no way to shield yourself from certain heartbreaks.
The Oak Leaf crew, at least, has found purpose amid disaster through their reporting. From the first big fires in 2017, Vides has been out at the scenes, capturing the devastation on film and in stills — even though he’s asthmatic.
Bell and Spates also found meaning in producing something that could help drive the conversation, and maybe help others.
Spates, who became pregnant with her first child in 2018, and has had to go to great lengths to protect the health of her child while living in fire-and-flood-struck Sonoma County, said reporting on this issue, although there doesn’t seem to be any sweeping answers to be tied like bows around the region’s problems, has helped her to cope, within herself, with living in chronic catastrophe.
"Being a journalist can be a blessing and a curse,” Spates said. “You’re exposed to the suffering of other people all the time, but it provides you some distance. I am trying to purposefully keep that separation so that I don’t get upset about it. I think working on this project allows for that. I can put any worry or anxiety I have into this, and feel like I’m doing something about it.”
The “Chronic Catastrophe” series had been a gargantuan task — especially undertaken during the heart of the pandemic, when even brainstorming sessions had to be completed over Zoom. But Vides, Bell and Spates agreed that pursuing a project like a deep-dive podcast helped them develop as journalists and break away from the quick, print pieces they were used to.
“It was an amazing opportunity to learn audio journalism, and in some ways, it was helpful to work in the pandemic — it gave us access to a lot of people,” Bell said. “It was an opportunity to really hear people’s stories, which is what I love about journalism.”
And after hearing that NPR had picked up the series via local NPR station KRCB (NorCal Public Media), the group felt that half a year’s hard work had been validated. Spates, who moved to Sonoma County from the East Coast, said she’d heard from several friends out of the area who were surprised to hear her voice on their NPR station.
Spates said the podcast was an opportunity to continue the reputation The Oak Leaf has for taking on big topics.
“The Oak Leaf has historically done incredible work — and we wanted to carry the mantle,” Spates said. “People elsewhere don’t have the same respect for community college as in Santa Rosa. We wanted people to be impressed when they listened to it and learned it came from a junior college. When you study journalism, this is what you want — you want your stories to reach a large audience.”
Chronic Catastrophe is available for listening here, and via NPR here.
