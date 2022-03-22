After 20 years of covering local sports for west and north Sonoma County, SoCoNews and Healdsburg Tribune sports editor Greg Clementi is retiring.
Clementi, 64, said he made the decision to leave the sports desk so that he could retire while he was young enough to spend more time outdoors and enjoy life. Hitting the 20-year mark was also important to him.
“I just wanted to retire while I was still young enough to enjoy life — fishing and traveling, going to games, things like that,” he said. A two-time finisher of the Boston Marathon, he said he’s no longer up for marathon running, but still loves spending time outdoors.
Clementi said that covering Sonoma County allowed him to focus on one of the greatest loves of his life — sports.
“It was a perfect marriage between my love of writing and my love of sports,” he said in an interview on his last day, March 18. “(Being sports editor) allowed me to do both and get paid for it. It didn’t feel like work.”
Throughout the years, the way he covered sports changed. When he was first hired in 2002, Clementi said that there were a lot of nights where he’d drive around trying to cover and take photos of games throughout the county — spending the first quarter of one game at El Molino High School in Forestville before heading over to shoot photos at Analy in Sebastopol, before driving over to catch the end of a game in Windsor.
As time went on, he established deeper relationships with local photographers who provided invaluable help along the way.
“I could be (at) five different places in one night, literally — I could have four different photographers at games and then I could be at a different game,” he said, his voice beaming with gratitude for the skilled photographers who have helped him cover local sports along the way.
“They’re not just parents taking photos of their kids at the game – these are real, professional-quality photographers. I can’t thank them enough. Their contributions to the community and local sports are phenomenal,” he said.
The current cadre of photographers who help out at the sports desk includes Michael Lucid, Scott Gibson, Brian Sinigiani, David Aires and Joe Rolland — as well as parents, booster club members and more.
Clementi joined the team at Sonoma West Publishers in 2002 after hearing through a family friend that there was an opening for a sports editor. Though he didn’t have newspaper experience at the time, he began his career as a writer and co-publisher of Sporting Edge Magazine in 1982, covering the Marin County boxing scene and was a freelance writer focusing on running and fishing. After a trial run where Clementi was assigned to cover soccer and write volleyball and football previews, he was offered a full-time position.
Under his watch, SoCoNews’ former owner, Sonoma West Publishers, was recognized by the California Prep Sports Writers Association for providing the best high school sports coverage in the state, regardless of newspaper circulation size. During his 20-year tenure, he’s covered thousands of games and penned thousands of articles. Up until his retirement, he was believed to be the longest-running sports reporter covering Sonoma County youth sports.
“Greg was a natural for the sports editor assignment. He was an athlete and a parent of school-aged daughters. Plus he was a big sports fan and still wears the Boston Red Sox hat he wore 20 years ago when we first met him,” said Rollie Atkinson, SoCoNews and Sonoma West Publishers’ former publisher, who hired Clementi in 2002. “His reporting and writing always focused on the young athletes and their positive experiences. Greg always kept it real and told it like he saw it. His byline is probably taped on more refrigerators and bulletin boards than any other. He did hero work.”
Over the years, Clementi has seen local athletes conquer amazing feats. He’s watched local teams head to championships and reported as they’ve celebrated wins, losses and everything in between.
When asked about moments that stand out to him, he cited the 2008 Apple Bowl game in west county where El Molino, the underdog at the time, won the game for the first time in 11 years.
“The whole crowd came out of the stands and just flooded the scenes,” he said. “Interviewing kids, just the raw emotion — tears rolling down their cheeks — they were so emotional after the game.”
In Cloverdale, he recalled reporting on the talent of 2020 graduate Tehya Bird, who helped lead the Eagles to the 2018 NCS Championship for softball, which Clementi said “was one of the best softball games I’ve ever witnessed.”
Clementi attributed another stand-out experience covering local sports to a location, not an event: Healdsburg’s Recreation Park.
“When I first started covering Healdsburg sports, it was all about Hounds football,” he said. “Just walking into Recreation Park for the first time — everything you hear about it being — it’s just a shrine for football. It was just such a special feeling being in the stadium on a Friday night.”
“I always considered it a privilege to walk into a gym or a stadium to cover a game or a team,” Clementi said. “Having been an athlete in high school myself, I understand the sacrifices that these kids and the coaches are making. It’s refreshing to see kids that are just doing it for the love of the game — and same for the coaches.”
SoCoNews is in the middle of searching for a new sports reporter. In the meantime, local sports teams are encouraged to send information, updates, article submissions and more to news@soconews.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.