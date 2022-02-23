On Feb. 22, Sonoma County health officials issued a cold weather warning that will be in effect through Friday, Feb. 25. Temperatures are expected to drop to the upper 20s and low 30s for most of the Sonoma County region and the freezing temperatures will impact the homeless and those without adequate heating.
Officials recommend that residents limit time outdoors during extreme cold as serious medical conditions, such as hypothermia and frostbite, can develop with prolonged cold-weather exposure.
Hypothermia causes dangerously low body temperatures and can be fatal if left untreated. Symptoms of hypothermia include confusion, dizziness, exhaustion, severe shivering, clumsiness and lack of coordination, slurred speech or mumbling drowsiness or very low energy, weak pulse, slow, shallow breathing and progressive loss of consciousness, according to a county press release. Seek medical attention if you experience these symptoms.
Individuals who are unhoused are recommended to locate their nearest shelter. Sonoma County.
The county will be working with community partners to fill existing capacity at local shelters and at alternative care sites, and to expand upon a limited motel-stay program for those who need and want shelter during the cold snap.
Officials stress that while the COVID-19 omicron surge impacted shelter operations during the last cold spell over the New Year’s Day weekend, the worst of the surge is over and the majority of shelters are open and operating with only limited pandemic-related restrictions, according to the press release.
The City of Santa Rosa and Catholic Charities are also coordinating the set up of a nighttime outdoor warming center. The center began operating on Feb. 22 and will continue operating until Friday, Feb. 25.
The center is not a sleeping location, but it will be open for individuals to escape the coldest temperatures between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m.
The warming center is located at 610 Wilson St. in Santa Rosa. To learn more about cold weather preparedness, including safety tips visit srcity.org/ExtremeCold.
Additionally, the Redwood Gospel Mission and Reach for Home continue to operate the winter beds established during the last cold snap. The Nomadic Shelter program will also host those who are unsheltered on a first-come, first-serve basis, but individuals must schedule an appointment.
Catholic Charities will continue its operation of a drop-in shelter in Santa Rosa until Friday from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., and from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m on Saturday for mail services only. During operating hours, individuals will be able to utilize telephone and mail services and have access to hot showers (except on Thursday).
Individuals can also get assistance with the coordinated entry intake process. The drop-in center is located at the Homeless Service Center, 610 Wilson St., Santa Rosa, CA.
Inclement weather can also increase the risk of car accidents and carbon monoxide poisoning.
“With the drop in temperatures, many PG&E (Pacific Gas & Electric) customers will be turning their heaters back on. To reduce the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, customers should ensure they are heating their homes safely,” states a press release from PG&E.
PG&E Natural gas safety tips
- Install a carbon monoxide detector, which will warn you when concentrations become dangerously high.
- Place detectors near sleeping areas, where they can wake you if you are asleep.
- Never use products inside the home that generate dangerous levels of carbon. monoxide, such as generators, barbecues, propane heaters and charcoal.
- Never use cooking devices such as ovens and stoves for home heating purposes.
- When using the fireplace to stay warm, make sure the flue is open so that the byproducts of combustion can vent safely through the chimney.
- Ensure that generators are properly installed and operated outdoors.
- Have a qualified professional routinely maintain and inspect all heating systems and any fuel-burning appliances annually to ensure they are in good working condition.
- Never use unvented fuel-burning equipment in an enclosed space.
PG&E space heater safety tips
- Place space heaters on level, hard, nonflammable surfaces, not on rugs or carpets.
- Don’t put objects on space heaters or use them to dry clothes or shoes.
- Turn off space heaters when leaving the room or going to sleep.
- Keep all flammable materials at least three feet away from heating sources and supervise children and pets when a space heater or fireplace is being used.
Log In
