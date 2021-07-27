The Sonoma County Fairgrounds and the Sonoma County Medical Association are collaborating to provide free admission and a free ride ticket for the Sonoma County Summer Fun Fest to members of the public who receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the Jockey Club in Santa Rosa.
The get a vaccine and get free admission incentive is the latest county effort to encourage people to get vaccinated.
The effort also comes amid a sharp uptick in COVID cases and hospitalizations, many of which are with those who are unvaccinated.
In mid-June, the county’s case rate per 100,000 people per day was 4 and the testing positivity rate was only 2%.
In comparison, as of July 17, the county’s case rate was at 9.8 — which would be in the most severe purple tier designation of the state’s old Blueprint for a Safer Economy — and the testing positivity rate doubled to 4.6%.
Now, the public is being urged to take advantage of the vaccine and fun fest promotion and receive a vaccine at the Jockey Club at 1450 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa. The incentive is only available from July 28 through Aug. 8.
Normally, fair tickets are purchased for specific days, but the free admission and ride ticket obtained by receiving the vaccine can be used for any one-day the festival is in operation, according to a county press release.
Vaccination hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the Summer Fun Fest (July 28 – Aug. 8; closed Monday and Tuesday).
Folks can choose from either the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines and they are available to residents ages 12 and older.
Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also make an appointment at myturn.ca.gov. Social Security, health insurance, or citizenship proof are not required in order to get the vaccine.
The Sonoma County Summer Fun Fest is running from July 28 through Aug. 8 (closed Monday and Tuesday) at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.
To comply with COVID-19 protocols, the festival will have limited capacity each day and will implement any masking or social distancing requirements mandated by the State of California or the Sonoma County health officer.
“COVID-19 and its variants are on the rise, including in Sonoma County, so we’re asking residents to use their face coverings at the Summer Fun Fest as protection against the virus,” Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said of the event.
For information about the Summer Fun Fest events and calendar, visit their website.To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and testing click here.
